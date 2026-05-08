Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. marries Olivia Carter

Kevin Stefanski joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and breaks down his mindset going into his first season as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. (2:55)

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Atlanta Falcons fans got a chance to see a bit of Michael Penix Jr.'s footwork before he makes it back onto the field.

Penix and his longtime girlfriend Olivia Carter got married last weekend and videos surfaced online of Penix dancing at the reception. Penix, who tore his ACL last November and needed surgery, is currently rehabbing with the hopes of being ready for Week 1.

Many of Penix's Falcons teammates attended the wedding, including running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. A group photo was taken of several of the Atlanta players and officials in attendance, which also included former Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who was fired after the 2025 season.

Penix and Carter had been engaged since 2024. Carter is an athlete herself, playing soccer at the University of Nevada. She's a native of Washington, and she and Penix met while Penix was playing football at the University of Washington.

Penix, 26, was drafted No. 8 overall by the Falcons in 2024. He became a starter late that season and was the team's Week 1 starter in 2025 before going down with his ACL injury. He still has just 12 career starts.

Heading into this season, Penix is expected to compete with veteran Tua Tagovailoa for the starting role in Atlanta. The Falcons signed Tagovailoa to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in March after Tagovailoa was released by the Miami Dolphins.