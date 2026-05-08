Broncos reach 5-year extension with GM George Paton

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have agreed to a five-year extension with general manager George Paton that will run through the 2030 season.

Paton, 56, who was set to enter the final year of his original six-year contract he signed when he was hired in 2021, has been lauded by coach Sean Payton as a key part of the team's leadership structure. Payton said at the combine earlier this year that he had already lobbied team owner/CEO Greg Penner to re-up Paton; he called it "overdue'' in February and "that it is something that gets handled quickly.''

In a statement Friday Penner said Paton's extension "reflects our confidence in his leadership, vision and the overall direction of our team.''

Penner added "as our general manager, George has demonstrated a strong commitment toward building a winning roster while forming a collaborative and supportive partnership with Sean Payton. I've enjoyed working with George over the last four seasons and appreciate the alignment we share in positioning the Broncos for sustained success.''

The Broncos rebounded from the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson early in Paton's tenure. The team had to navigate the then-record $85 million in dead money against the salary cap after Wilson's release in March 2024 and a change in ownership.

Last season, the Broncos finished 14-3, tied for the best record in the NFL, but lost 10-7 to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

During Paton's tenure the Broncos have selected four players in the draft who have gone on to earn first- or second-team All-Pro honors -- cornerback Pat Surtain II, guard Quinn Meinerz, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. -- with just one of the four (Surtain) selected in the first round. The Bronco have not had a first-round draft pick in three of the last five drafts.

The Broncos have also signed three additional players in free agency in that span who have gone on to earn All-Pro honors since they joined the Broncos -- defensive end Zach Allen, safety Talanoa Hufanga and special teamer Devon Key. This offseason the team's biggest move was the trade with the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Paton was the Minnesota Vikings' assistant general manager for 12 years before he was hired in 2021 to replace John Elway as the team's top football executive. Paton has consistently said publicly in recent months he wanted to continue his role with the Broncos.

Payton said just before this year's draft on his relationship with Paton that "[it's] the easy part of it, meaning I think we both enjoy the process of working together.''