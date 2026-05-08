NFL to release regular-season schedule Thursday

Stephen A. Smith is not buying Skip Bayless' contention that it is better to be a Cowboys fan than a Knicks fan. (2:44)

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NEW YORK -- The NFL will release its complete regular-season schedule Thursday.

The announcement made Friday is in line with the past couple of years, when the schedule has been released during the second week of May.

The league already has announced that the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will meet in Melbourne, Australia, in Week 1. The game will be aired in primetime in the United States at 8:35 p.m. ET on Sept. 10. Melbourne is 14 hours ahead of New York and 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles and San Francisco, meaning the game will kick off at 10:35 a.m. the next day in Australia.

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro will take place in Week 3 (Sept. 27).

The other seven international matchups will be announced on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.

Dates for other key games are expected to filter out during the week. Typically, networks announce one of their showcase games during so-called up-fronts to advertisers.

The Seattle Seahawks will begin defense of their Super Bowl title in the kickoff game on Sept. 9. The opponent has not been announced.

The NFL could opt for an immediate Super Bowl LX rematch since New England is scheduled to visit Seattle. Last season, the Super Bowl LIX rematch between Philadelphia and Kansas City took place in Week 2.

Other likely possibilities include Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas or the Los Angeles Chargers.