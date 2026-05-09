Amon-Ra St. Brown, with full offseason, bullish on Lions' 2026

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DETROIT -- The Lions' disappointing 2025 season still doesn't sit well with star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

This offseason, St. Brown said he has been "motivated as ever" to help the Lions return to the playoffs after missing out last year following a 9-8 finish.

"I've been excited to get back to work. I feel like last year, we had a disappointing season as a team. That's how we feel internally. So, I've just been excited to get back to work," St. Brown told ESPN. "I've been motivated as ever. I feel like I'm motivated every year, but this year, I feel like it was a little different."

Detroit is gearing up for its voluntary offseason workout programs, with the first set of organized team activities taking place May 27-29. Detroit's mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 16-17.

Last year, St. Brown didn't participate in the Lions' offseason practices as he rehabbed from a knee surgery, but he was ready for training camp in late July.

He logged 117 catches for 1,401 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his fifth season. He became the fourth player in NFL history to top 100 receptions and 10 touchdown receptions in three straight seasons.

"I didn't really have an offseason the year before because I came off surgery, so to have a healthy offseason was nice for me," St. Brown said. "Just training and getting back to work, getting back to the grind and now being back in Detroit, back with the guys, OTAs starting up. Practices about to start up. We're all excited."

St. Brown was recently named the NFLPA's offseason community MVP for May in honor of his off-the-field efforts, which he says are "awesome" as he continues to grow with the city. He returned to Detroit this week to host a summer literacy kickoff event through his St. Brown Foundation. While there, he read to children while promoting literacy to elementary children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit.

St. Brown and the Lions are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season in which they finished 9-8. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Being active in the city has also kept him close to fans, who have inspired him to silence any doubters who might feel as though the Lions' championship window has closed because of all of the changes -- one of which has been the hiring of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

"I feel like our whole nucleus is still with us. A lot of our best players are still with us and have been with us, so I feel like when you've got the players that we have, I can go down the list of the guys -- offensively, defensively and special teams... Jack Fox, Jake Bates," St. Brown said. "We've got a bunch of guys on our team, so when you've got the nucleus that we have, I think you always have a shot at the big one. So, we've just got to put it together.

"We've got some free agents, signed some good guys, drafted some good guys so we've got the coaches," he said. "We've got to put the work in. OTAs, training camp, end of season, it's going to be tough things that happen throughout the season, but if you can overcome those, I think we'll be fine."