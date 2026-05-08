Jets give RB Breece Hall 3-year, $45.75M extension

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets running back Breece Hall, given the franchise tag on March 3, agreed to a three-year, $45.75 million contract Friday, his agent told ESPN on Friday.

The contract includes $29 million in guarantees, according to agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports. The average per year ($15.25 million) ranks third among running backs, behind Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and Christian McCaffrey ($19 million).

The value of the franchise tag was $14.3 million. If Hall and the Jets hadn't reached an agreement by July 15, he would've been required to play the 2026 season on a one-year contract for the tag amount.

This is a rather stunning turn of events, considering Hall's name was floated in trade talks last fall. The Jets traded stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the Nov. 4 deadline, and there was anticipation throughout the league that Hall also would be dealt that day, too.

But the Jets decided to retain Hall, making him one of the key parts of their rebuild. The two sides agreed to put negotiations on hold in early March, allowing the Jets to focus on draft preparation.

"Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL. This day really hit different for me man," Hall said in a post on X after the news broke Friday afternoon.

At the conclusion of the draft, general manager Darren Mougey said he planned to resume talks with Lynn. He felt they were in "a good place" when they put the negotiation on hold, so there was internal optimism about striking a long-term deal.

Hall, who will turn 25 on May 31, rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards in 2025 -- no easy task on a 3-14 team. The coaches hyped him as a dual threat who would have a huge impact in the passing game, but that never materialized. He made only 36 receptions, his second-lowest total in four seasons. Things could be different under new offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

In four seasons, Hall has compiled 5,040 scrimmage yards, which ranks 14th in the league.

He generated significant interest at the midseason trading deadline, later expressing disappointment that he wasn't traded. Hall, a 2022 second-round pick, has expressed frustration about the Jets' losing but showed appreciation to the franchise in his social media post reacting to the deal.

The Jets' record with Hall is 22-46, under three different coaches, but he and wide receiver Garrett Wilson are their only two proven playmakers. This offseason, they used first-round picks on tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper, Jr.