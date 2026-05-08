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          Breece Hall gets paid: What it means for Jets, fantasy and RBs

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          Jets give RB Hall 3-year, $45.75M extension (1:02)

          Jets give RB Hall 3-year, $45.75M extension (1:02)

          • Rich Cimini
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            Rich Cimini
            ESPN Staff Writer
              Rich Cimini is a staff writer who covers the New York Jets and the NFL at ESPN. Rich has covered the Jets for over 30 years, joining ESPN in 2010. Rich also hosts the Flight Deck podcast. He previously was a beat writer for the New York Daily News and is a graduate of Syracuse University.
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          • Jeremy Fowler
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            Jeremy Fowler
            senior NFL national reporter
              Jeremy Fowler is a senior national NFL writer for ESPN, covering the entire league including breaking news. Jeremy also contributes to SportsCenter both as a studio analyst and a sideline reporter covering for NFL games. He is an Orlando, Florida native who joined ESPN in 2014 after covering college football for CBSSports.com.
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          • Mike Clay
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            Mike Clay
            ESPN Senior Writer
              Mike Clay is a senior writer for fantasy football and the NFL at ESPN. Mike is a member of the FSWA Hall of Fame. His projections power the ESPN Fantasy Football game, and he also appears on "Fantasy Football Now" and the Fantasy Focus Football podcast.
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          May 8, 2026, 08:11 PM

          FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey said negotiations were "in a good place" when the pause button was hit for negotiations with running back Breece Hall on March 3 -- the deadline for tagging players.

          At that point, the Jets used the franchise tag, knowing they still had time to negotiate a long-term deal. Mougey told Hall's agent, Nicole Lynn, that he needed to focus on draft preparation and would resume talks after the draft. Lynn agreed to the timetable, and they began negotiations again last week.

          Yes, it's true, Hall's name came up in trade talks last fall -- mostly teams inquiring about his availability -- but the Jets' public stance hasn't wavered: They've always maintained an interest in retaining Hall for the long term.

          And that goal was reached Friday when the Jets signed Hall to a three-year, $45.75 million contract.

          Our experts weigh in on what the deal means for Hall and New York, with Jets reporter Rich Cimini tackling questions around the team, national reporter Jeremy Fowler hitting on the bigger picture of the running back market and fantasy analyst Mike Clay giving the latest on Hall's value.

          What does this deal mean for the Jets' future?

          It means they've locked up another key player. Their top players on offense -- Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and tackles Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu -- are under contract through at least 2028.

          They also have two rookie first-rounders, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

          On paper, they have the makings of a formidable supporting cast. What they lack, of course, is a long-term answer at quarterback -- an issue that has vexed this franchise for decades. Mougey's plan is to strengthen the infrastructure and then add the young quarterback in 2027 or 2028. Previous regimes did it in reverse -- quarterback first, then supporting cast. That never worked because it was too much of a burden for the young QB. -- Cimini

          Will Hall get back to his dual-threat ways under a new OC and contract?

          Newly-hired Frank Reich called Hall "a really good player," and it's safe to assume he will try to utilize Hall's receiving ability. In 2023, he led all running backs with 76 receptions. In 2025, he caught only 36 passes, as he became an afterthought in the passing game.

          Hall was frustrated by the lack of involvement. Reich said he wants to "find ways to be dynamic in the passing game," and it would behoove them to call Hall's number -- a lot. -- Cimini

          What does it mean for Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, two highly productive 2023 draft picks at the same position whose teams would like to extend them?

          Hall's deal is more of a scene-setter for the running back market and shouldn't have a deep impact on either player. Robinson and Gibbs are justified to earn at least $20 million per year on a new deal. They are a cut above Hall and the other running backs who recently signed deals, such as Kansas City's Kenneth Walker III and New Orleans' Travis Etienne Jr.

          Detroit has expressed interest in extending Gibbs, who, like Robinson, is a 2028 free agent. Meanwhile, Robinson will be a priority in Atlanta, but the Falcons want to extend wide receiver Drake London, who's a free agent in 2027 and thus a more immediate need. -- Fowler

          How highly should fantasy players value Hall going into the 2026 season, and what effect does this extension have on his value in dynasty leagues?

          Hall is my No. 14-ranked running back for 2026 and sits No. 10 at the position in dynasty.

          Yes, he's finished outside the top 15 backs in fantasy points per game each of the last two seasons while dealing with the Jets' struggling passing game, but with substantial improvements in that area, he has a real shot to get back to where he was during his first two NFL seasons, both of which resulted in top-eight finishes.

          One of only three backs with at least 200 carries and 35 receptions each of the last three seasons, Hall, 25, is a capable three-down back in the prime of his career. Locked in long term as the clear feature back in the ascending Jets offense, Hall is well-positioned to be one of the league's most productive backs both this season and over the next few years. -- Clay