Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love signs rookie deal, eager to do 'right by them'

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Jeremiyah Love understands the responsibility that comes with signing a rookie contract that's worth the most guaranteed money for any running back in the history of the NFL.

Love, the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft, signed his first NFL contract on Friday before taking the field for the first day of Arizona's rookie minicamp. It's worth a fully-guaranteed $53.9 million over four years with a team option for a fifth season.

In typical Love form, he leaned on Spider-Man for the right words.

"I guess you could say, Spider-Man said this, with great power comes great responsibility," Love said. "In this instance, with a lot of money becomes a lot of trust, a lot of responsibility. So, with them putting that much trust in me, I think I have a duty to give them a return on their investment because at the end of the day, it's an investment. They're investing in me as a player and they pick the running back as a third pick in the NFL draft, which hasn't happened for a long time.