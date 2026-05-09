Key aim for Chargers OC McDaniel: Help QB Herbert 'own the position'

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and new OC Mike McDaniel join Pat McAfee to discuss what it's been like working together so far. (2:08)

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EL SEGUNDO, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel outlined his plan Friday to reshape the way Justin Herbert plays quarterback: refining Herbert's footwork, timing and anticipation to unlock the "best football of his career."

"He has the capability of mastering every tool in the toolbox," McDaniel said. "... For him to own the position in a way he never has and ultimately for it to be obvious to everyone around, he's playing the best football of his career."

In McDaniel's first news conference, he said that he planned to make sure that the offense didn't rely too much on "Justin's ability to do above and beyond." That process began in earnest during the Chargers' offseason program, which started last month.

McDaniel pointed to the success Herbert has had with 2.4 seconds to throw or on extended plays but noted that Herbert's efficiency drops as that time to throw reaches three seconds.

"He's got a very strong arm with a lot of ball speed, so typically guys like that have to wait to see something open and then throw it," McDaniel said. "And in those microseconds of time, defenders get closer to the eligibles that are catching it, so you have fewer yards after catch.

"So, focusing on utilizing that strong arm and tying some quick footwork stuff, just overall it's just a piece of the offense, but it's a portion of the offense that I knew that he hadn't really done in the past, and so that's been what's impressive."

According to ESPN research, Herbert threw six touchdowns to three interceptions last season on throws released within 2.4 seconds. Once plays extended into the intermediate timing window, between roughly 2.4 and 3.5 seconds, his efficiency dipped. But when plays stretched beyond structure, Herbert again became one of the league's most productive quarterbacks, throwing 10 touchdowns while being sacked an NFL-high 49 times.

Those stats follow the trend of Herbert's career.

On throws with 2.4 seconds or less: 6.0 yards per attempt (24th in NFL since 2020) with 49 TDs and 8 interceptions.

Between 2.4 and 3.5 seconds: 7.7 yards per attempt (29th) with 77 TDs and 32 interceptions; sacked 31 times.

More than 3.5 seconds: 8.4 yards per attempt (14th) with 37 TDs and 18 interceptions; sacked 193 times (2nd most to Baker Mayfield)

"Finding a more detailed approach to max out those quick throws in conjunction with all the things that you know he's capable of doing," McDaniel said. "Which is extend plays and launch it down the field."

As McDaniel has tried to reshape the way one of the league's best quarterbacks thinks and plays, he's been surprised at how willing and malleable Herbert has been, mastering new things in just a few days.

"Typically, elite performers don't like to try new things," he said. "... He's really let go, been all in."

McDaniel coached Tua Tagovailoa, selected one pick ahead of Herbert in the 2020 NFL draft, during his four seasons in Miami and hinted Friday that he has used comparisons from Herbert's draft class as motivational fuel.

"I found some digs relative to other players that play his position, and maybe other players have been drafted around him," McDaniel said. "... He's a competitor that responds to a challenge."