Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo reveal they are expecting second child

Open Extended Reactions

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced Friday that they are expecting their second child in a joint Instagram post.

The news comes less than a year after the San Francisco 49ers star and former Miss Universe welcomed their first daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, in July 2025. McCaffrey and Culpo were married in June 2024.

The reveal also came on Culpo's birthday, with the couple sharing a family maternity shoot featuring their daughter, dog and ultrasound images. "Best birthday gift [heart emoji] Baby #2 coming soon [teary-eyed emoji]," they wrote in the caption.

The post drew reactions from friends and family, including 49ers teammate Kyle Juszczyk, who wrote, "My second goddaughter [heart emoji] I'm truly honored beyond belief." Claire Kittle -- wife of George Kittle -- added, "The luckiest babies in the world."

Two days before the announcement, the NFL Instagram account posted a video captioned "girl dad," showing him spending time in the pool with Colette -- almost as if it was a subtle hint at what was to come.