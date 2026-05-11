Can KC Concepcion be the Browns' version of Zay Flowers?

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BEREA, Ohio -- Three years ago, Todd Monken arrived in Baltimore as the Ravens' new offensive coordinator and was soon paired with a first-round wide receiver in Zay Flowers.

Just months after becoming the Browns' head coach, Monken got another first-round receiver, one whose skill set and workload could make him Cleveland's version of Flowers.

The Browns selected KC Concepcion with the No. 24 pick in the 2026 NFL draft, and he has quickly drawn comparisons to Flowers because of his separation skills and playmaking ability.

"There are some traits that are similar to [Flowers]," Monken said. "But I love when people spoke about KC, it reminded me of Zay in that, in terms of how he practiced, what he brings in every day. And if you're looking for that comparison, that I can compare, I believe he's going to bring that like Zay did."

When the Ravens selected Flowers with the 22nd pick in the 2023 draft, he was regarded as an undersized receiver at 5-foot-9 but an elite playmaker out of Boston College. Flowers averaged 42.9 yards after the catch per game in his final college season, which ranked third in the Power 5. In the NFL, he has been one of the league's best route runners; he is tied for fifth among 107 qualifying wide receivers in ESPN's Open Score since 2023.

Concepcion, listed at 5-foot-11, registered 7.36 yards after the catch last season at Texas A&M, which led all five wide receivers selected in the first round and ranked 34th out of 347 qualifying wide receivers in college football. His 78% open target rate -- defined as the percentage of targets with no defender within arm's reach of the throw arrival -- was tied with Omar Cooper Jr. for highest among the five first-round wide receivers.

"He's dynamic," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said of Concepcion. "He's an outstanding separator, really good with the ball in his hands. Honestly, probably the best punt returner in this class."

It didn't take long for Flowers to become one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's most trusted options in Monken's offense in Baltimore. Over the past three seasons, Flowers led the Ravens in targets (343), receptions (237) and receiving yards (3,128), all while being named to two Pro Bowls. Flowers also had a versatile role under Monken; he was used in motion on 96 offensive plays last season, the second most in the NFL, according to ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats. When in motion, Flowers had 21 receptions on 29 targets for 216 yards, which all ranked second in the NFL (minimum of 10 offensive plays).

The Browns believe Concepcion can play outside or in the slot. During special teams periods at rookie minicamp, Concepcion worked through pre-snap motions with wide receivers coach Christian Jones on a separate field. And during team drills, Concepcion was often put in motion before the snap.

"I'm very versatile," Concepcion said. "I can play pretty much any position on the field. After the catch, it's electric. I get the ball, it's in my hands, I'm trying to go score."

Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion takes part in his first rookie minicamp on Saturday in Berea, Ohio. David Richard/AP Photo

Monken said that Concepcion, who had a knee scope in March, was limited in rookie minicamp but added that the rookie has been fully cleared medically. Concepcion said he feels "100%" following the procedure.

Drops have been an issue for Concepcion. He had seven drops last season, and his 6.7% drop rate was the worst of the first-round wide receivers; it also ranked 284th out of 347 qualifying receivers in college football. Concepcion has called them "concentration drops," but Berry downplayed concerns about it.

"I know that gets talked about, but he has natural dexterity," Berry said. "It's nothing extreme or nothing out of, I guess it's not an outlier, relative to other receivers in the draft class. I know that's been the primary talking point, but we're comfortable with KC's hands."

Concepcion joins an upgraded receivers room that also includes second-round pick Denzel Boston (No. 39). Though Berry called Jerry Jeudy, a 2024 Pro Bowler who struggled in 2025, the "bell cow" of the team's passing game, Concepcion seems poised to carve out a significant role early on as a rookie.

"I do think there are some similarities [to Flowers] in terms of movement skills, the twitch," Berry said. "Honestly, some of the questions regarding the hands coming out, I think the one thing that maybe gets a little bit lost is KC is a much bigger player than Zay, but I think there is some overlap in the characteristics. If we get a player who's comparable to Zay Flowers when we're sitting here from three years, we'll be elated."