Sources: Chargers, TE David Njoku agree to one-year deal

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The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Njoku, 29, became a free agent after his contract voided on Feb. 10. Over the entirety of his nine-year career, all in Cleveland, Njoku ranks second in Browns history in touchdown catches (34) and receptions (384) for a tight end, only trailing Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

However, Njoku has missed 11 games due to injury in the last two seasons. His production also dipped in 2025; although he caught four touchdown passes, he recorded 33 catches for 293 yards. Njoku's 8.9 yards per reception were the lowest in a season since he was limited to four games in 2019 because of injury.

Njoku joins a Chargers tight end group headlined by Oronde Gadsden, who had 49 catches for 664 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie last season. Los Angeles also has blocking tight end Charlie Kolar on its roster.

The addition of Njoku provides another target for Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert and allows first-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to use formations with multiple receiving tight ends.

Njoku was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023 after recording 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns, all career-best marks.

The Browns selected Njoku with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.