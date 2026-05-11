Bills sign ex-Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna to 1-year deal

Alaina Getzenberg discusses what led to WR Jermaine Burton trying out with the Bills during rookie minicamp. (0:38)

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BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills added a familiar former opponent to the roster, signing outside linebacker Mike Danna to a one-year deal Monday, the team announced.

Danna, 28, had played the last six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, who released him Feb. 23 in a move to create salary cap space ahead of the new league year.

During his time with the Chiefs, he faced the Bills in five regular-season games and four postseason matchups. In the AFC Championship Game during the 2024 season, Danna recorded his only sack against Buffalo -- a strip sack on Josh Allen that the quarterback recovered.

Kansas City originally drafted Danna in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Michigan. The two-time Super Bowl champion recorded 21.5 regular-season sacks and two in the playoffs. He has six regular-season forced fumbles and 51 quarterback hits and played in 15 games last season.

Adding Danna is just the latest move as the Bills continue to tweak defensive depth as the team shifts to a new scheme under coordinator Jim Leonhard.

This offseason, Buffalo addressed the outside linebacker in a couple of ways, signing veteran Bradley Chubb to a three-year deal along with drafting T.J. Parker 35th overall out of Clemson. The moves add to a room that includes projected starter Greg Rousseau along with Michael Hoecht, who is coming off a torn right Achilles.