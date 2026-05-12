Three questions facing Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee and weighs in on Diego Pavia getting an opportunity with the Ravens in their minicamp. (1:36)

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- On the wall beside the doors that lead out to the Baltimore Ravens' practice field, the team has added this phrase in large lettering: "Be The Best."

It comes from coach Jesse Minter's introductory news conference in January, when he said in his opening statement, "We will work to be the best team in the National Football League."

In many ways, the Ravens are already expected to become one of the best teams in the league. Baltimore has the second-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +950 -- behind only the Los Angeles Rams -- and is favored to finish the regular season with the most wins in the NFL at +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

But Baltimore still has plenty of work to do this offseason to become a championship team this season and beyond. Heading into next week's organized team activities, the Ravens have major questions to address, from reaching a contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson to figuring out who's starting at center to determining the status of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

Will the Ravens reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson?

No one can really answer this other than Jackson and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, and both sides have typically not said much about negotiations. But a few days after the draft, DeCosta expressed optimism that a new deal between the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and the Ravens will get done.

"I am confident Lamar will be here," DeCosta said. "I think he loves the team, he loves the city, he loves our fanbase. And when I think of the Ravens, I think of Lamar Jackson being on the field."

Baltimore is looking to extend Jackson because he has two years remaining on his contract. His salary cap hit jumps to $84.34 million next offseason, which is the second highest in the NFL and will account for 26% of Baltimore's 2027 cap.

This is a unique situation because Jackson doesn't have an agent and represents himself. The questions about Jackson's future increased in March when he and the Ravens didn't agree to a new deal even after owner Steve Bisciotti spoke to him about the urgency to get an extension completed before the start of free agency.

The encouraging sign has been Jackson's attendance at the team's offseason workout program and first minicamp, both of which are voluntary. Jackson skipped most voluntary workouts in the past.

"I'm really enjoying getting to know Lamar," Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said at the team's new uniform unveiling last month. "Obviously, any relationship takes a long stretch of time to develop trust. But thus far, I think he's really excited, I'm really excited, and I can't wait to keep working with him."

Who will be Baltimore's starting center?

This is the biggest hole on the roster after Baltimore didn't use any of its 11 draft picks on a center. The Ravens have gone from having a three-time Pro Bowl center in Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, to a question mark in front of Jackson.

There's a good chance that Baltimore's starting center is currently on another team's roster.

"Obviously, center is kind of a position that's in a state of flux," DeCosta said. "We're trying to figure that out."

DeCosta added, "I think there may be some potential trades we can look at and some other things we can do to address that position."

Baltimore didn't draft a center because the top two in this class -- Iowa's Logan Jones and Florida's Jake Slaughter -- were taken earlier than projected. The Ravens weren't going to use a second-round pick on a center, and Jones and Slaughter were gone before Baltimore's third-round selection (No. 80 overall).

Now, with Jones being drafted in the second round by the Bears, it's possible Chicago will be enticed to trade veteran center Garrett Bradbury. He's a seven-year starter who was acquired from the New England Patriots in March for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

At this point, the Ravens' most experienced center is Danny Pinter, who has made 10 starts in five seasons. The other centers on Baltimore's roster -- Jovaughn Gwyn, Corey Bullock and undrafted rookie Nick Dawkins -- have not made an NFL start.

"We'll have a plan," DeCosta said. "I have tremendous confidence in Declan and [offensive line coach] Dwayne Ledford. Their comfort gives me comfort. As I said, the hunt goes on. Our scouts do a great job of finding players. I'm confident that when September rolls around, we'll have our best team."

Will Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike play this season?

Last month, Madubuike underwent neck surgery that left doctors believing he would be able to resume playing this season. But there is still no definitive word that Madubuike will return from the neck injury that sidelined him for the final 15 games last season.

"There's not much I can say," DeCosta said last month when asked about the report. "He's here now in the offseason program. But that's internal business. It's his business. If he wants to say anything about anything, he's more than welcome to."

Ravens officials have been vague over the past seven months about his return, and Madubuike has not spoken to reporters since the injury. Baltimore's only significant free agent signing to the defensive line has been Calais Campbell, who agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract last week. The only defensive lineman drafted by the Ravens was Rayshaun Benny, who was selected in the seventh round.

If Madubuike can return, it will be a huge boost to the Baltimore defense because of his impact in the pass rush. When Madubuike played every game in 2024, the Ravens recorded 54 sacks, which ranked second in the NFL. When Madubuike missed a majority of the games in 2025, Baltimore recorded 30 sacks, which ranked 28th in the league.

"As a club, I think our policy is to protect the players and not have any kind of statements regarding their health or anything personal like that," DeCosta said. "But he is here, and he's going to be here, as far as I know, and we're excited about that."