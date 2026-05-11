Vikings to induct ex-RB Adrian Peterson into ring of honor

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EAGAN, Minn. -- Retired running back Adrian Peterson will enter the Minnesota Vikings' ring of honor this fall, the team announced Monday. The induction will come one year before Peterson is eligible for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Vikings hosted Peterson last week at their facility to speak with players who were assembled for rookie minicamp. During an interview with Vikings Entertainment Network, retired Vikings defensive lineman John Randle -- himself a member of both the ring of honor and Pro Football Hall of Fame -- surprised Peterson with the news.

"This is a special moment and something that I've dreamed about for a while," Peterson said after Randle's presentation. "I feel blessed. My name goes up there with the greatest in this organization, so it's a blessing."

What started as a trip to talk to the rookies ended with a Ring of Honor surprise.



A well-deserved recognition after a legendary career for @AdrianPeterson. pic.twitter.com/mnK48IP2yb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 11, 2026

Peterson, 41, played for the Vikings from 2007 to 2016 and holds the franchise record for most career rushing yards (11,747) and touchdowns (97). His 2014 campaign with the team was derailed after the season opener, the result of his arrest for assaulting his son with a switch. Peterson was put on the commissioner's exempt list and ultimately avoided jail time and a felony conviction, and was suspended for the team's final six games. When he returned for the 2015 season, he led the league in carries and rushing yards.

Peterson finished his career with stops in New Orleans, Arizona, Washington, Detroit, Tennessee and Seattle. His 14,918 career rushing yards and 120 touchdowns both rank fifth in NFL history

"From the moment we selected Adrian in the 2007 NFL draft, he proved to be a transformational player for the Minnesota Vikings," Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said. "His historic 2012 MVP season will be rightfully remembered by fans, but Adrian's consistent production over 10 seasons in Minnesota is what firmly established him as an all-time Viking and one of the greatest to ever play this game. It will be a privilege to welcome Adrian into the Vikings Ring of Honor this year, and we know it's a matter of time before we are also celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Peterson will be eligible for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2027.