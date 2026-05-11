Steelers' Boswell now tied with Aubrey as NFL's top-paid kicker

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The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with kicker Chris Boswell on a four-year, $28 million extension, his agency, CAA Football, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The $7 million average per year in Boswell's contract extension ties him with the Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey as the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

Boswell, 35, is now under contract with the Steelers through the 2030 season.

In 2024, he was selected as first-team All-Pro after leading the NFL with 41 made field goals. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time with the Steelers, whom he has been kicking for since 2015. He has had at least a 90% success rate on field goals in seven of his 11 seasons in Pittsburgh. He also has never missed a postseason field goal attempt, going 19-for-19.

Last season, he made 27 of his 32 field goal attempts (84.4%) and 42 of his 43 point-after attempts (97.7%). He has made 299 of his 341 field goal attempts (87.7%) and 353 of 369 extra point attempts (95.7%) in his career.

Boswell is the first to sign an extension of several Steelers set to be free agents in 2027. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., pass rusher Nick Herbig and defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, all selected in the 2023 draft, are also eligible for extensions this offseason.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.