Bills to play first regular-season game in new stadium in Week 2

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The Buffalo Bills will play their first regular-season game at their new home, the new Highmark Stadium, in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, it was announced Monday.

The contest will mark the season opener for Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" package of games.

The Bills will open their $2.1 billion venue on a national stage, fulfilling the team's desire for a primetime game to kick things off.

Lights. Camera. (TNF) Action. 🤩



📺 NFL Schedule Release 5/14 at 8pm ET on@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/R99KYAjjmX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 11, 2026

The new stadium has an open-air design but provides significant coverage from the elements, with a roof canopy covering 64% of attendees. The team made it a priority to keep fans as close to the field as possible, and it moved the first row on one of the sidelines 54 feet closer to the gridiron than that of the old stadium. Fans also will be welcomed with a new area outside the stadium that includes three bison statues that will be lit up for the opener.

The process of demolishing the former stadium is underway, while the finishing touches are still being put on the new one to be open for initial events this summer, including training camp's Blue & Red practice.

Another change in the stadium is the field itself: The Bills are switching from turf to grass (which also can be heated).

The Bills had played at their former home since 1973. That facility had been named Highmark Stadium since the 2021 campaign.

The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. A two-hour primetime special will air on ESPN and NFL Network.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.