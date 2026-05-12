Brock Rechsteiner, son of WWE legend Scott Steiner, signs with Saints

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NEW ORLEANS -- Brock Rechsteiner's plans to enter the family business are on hold.

Rechsteiner, whose father is WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Scott Steiner, is chasing his football dream instead. The New Orleans Saints are signing Rechsteiner to their 90-man roster following a tryout at the team's rookie mini camp, his agency, US Sports Management, announced on social media.

Rechsteiner said he still plans to pursue wrestling one day and signed an NIL deal with WWE in 2025. For now, he wants to see how far he can go in the NFL.

"I want to play football as long as I can," said Rechsteiner, who was an undrafted rookie free agent out of Jacksonville State. He caught 52 passes for 630 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons there.

Rechsteiner is taking the same path as his cousin Bronson Rechsteiner, who spent time with the Baltimore Ravens during training camp in 2020 and now wrestles as Bron Breakker.

The younger Rechsteiners are poised to follow in the footsteps of their famous fathers. Brock's uncle Robert (who wrestled as Rick Steiner) was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Scott (whose alias is "Big Poppa Pump") in 2022. The duo is considered to be one of the most famous tag teams in WWE history.

Rechsteiner said he has modeled his own work ethic after his family members.

"My dad is a very hard worker, my uncle is a hard worker, my cousin Bron Breaker is a very hard worker, so it kind of just showed us how hard we need to work to be great at what we want to do," Rechsteiner said.

Rechsteiner also spent time with the Tennessee Titans at their rookie minicamp earlier this year, but he wasn't signed to a deal.