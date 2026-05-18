2026 NFL offseason: Best NFL team fits for 14 free agents

Ian Rapoport joins Pat McAfee and weighs in on Stefon Diggs' NFL future after Diggs was found not guilty of assault. (1:56)

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The main wave of NFL free agency wrapped up in March, and all 32 teams addressed most of their other pressing needs through the 2026 draft. But even after those moves, there are plenty of unsigned free agents who are searching for new teams this summer.

I've come up with ideal landing spots for 14 free agents. When I evaluate player-to-team matches, I'm looking at how each guy fits in a scheme, how each might be able to help immediately and whether the team has the cap space to add to the roster. To be clear, these players are likely to be used as rotational guys or to provide competition for starting roles during training camps.

Let's get into it, starting and ending with the Diggs brothers.

Stefon Diggs, WR

Best team fit: Los Angeles Rams

The Ravens could be a fit for Diggs, but I really like him in L.A. alongside Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The Rams attempted 430 passes out of 11 personnel (three wide receivers) last season, which was ninth most in the league, and Diggs is a natural separator who can line up inside or outside. Plus, he has the toughness to work the middle of the field on in-breaking concepts, a key element of coach Sean McVay's offense.

Diggs had 85 receptions last season for the Patriots, which was almost twice as many as their next-closest wide receiver (Mack Hollins with 46). He would provide an easy boost to the Rams WR room for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Kevin Zeitler, G

Best team fit: San Francisco 49ers

The veteran has a physical inside presence, using his power to displace defensive tackles. And he has the movement ability to pull on gap schemes, which fits into Kyle Shanahan's system.

Zeitler also uses his strong base in protection, ranking 37th out of 65 qualifying guards in pass block win rate last season (92.4%). He would be an upgrade to the interior of San Francisco's O-line, which saw left guard Spencer Burford leave for the Raiders in free agency.

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Joey Bosa, Edge

Best team fit: San Francisco 49ers

Bosa has answered some availability questions over the past two seasons, playing in at least 14 games in each, and he fits as a pass rusher in Raheem Morris' defense. Bosa played 36.3 snaps per game last season in Buffalo, finishing with five sacks, five forced fumbles and 42 pressures.

We still see Bosa's speed-to-power ability on tape, and he still keeps high energy to make stops later in the down. He would provide quality depth for a 49ers' pass rush that ranked last in pressure rate (24.9%) and total sacks (20) in 2025. And why not have some fun and put him next to his brother, Nick?

Deebo Samuel, WR

Best team fit: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts added veteran receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine this offseason, but Samuel would bring a unique skill set to coach Shane Steichen's offense as a complement to Alec Pierce and slot man Josh Downs. Steichen can create a long runway for Samuel to get up to speed on crossers, while building in manufactured touches on screens and fly sweeps.

Signing Samuel, who caught 72 passes last season in Washington, would also give quarterback Daniel Jones another catch-and-run target alongside tight end Tyler Warren. Both Samuel and Warren ranked in the top 15 of yards after the catch last season.

AJ Epenesa, Edge

Best team fit: Green Bay Packers

The Packers lost rotational edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare to the Jets in free agency, so the team could add his replacement in Epenesa. He's a long, powerful mover who can set the edge with his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame. He can also create disruptive plays under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, as he recorded 24.5 sacks and four interceptions in six seasons with the Bills.

Taylor Decker, OT

Best team fit: Miami Dolphins

Decker had an 89.3% pass block win rate in 2025 with Detroit, the second-lowest rate of his 10-year career. If he can prove to be healthy, however, he has the toughness and intangibles to win a starting role with most NFL teams.

In Miami, Decker would compete for the left tackle spot with third-year pro Patrick Paul. The Dolphins drafted former Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor last month, but he is expected to slot in at left guard in 2026.

Jonnu Smith, TE

Best team fit: Carolina Panthers

Smith would give the Panthers a move -- or "F" -- tight end who can create schematic advantages due to his alignment versatility. He can flex outside in 12 personnel (two tight ends), while getting targets on unders and screens.

Wherever he lines up, Smith can be a reliable catch-and-run target for quarterback Bryce Young. Smith had 38 receptions in Pittsburgh last season, and 68.4% of his career receiving totals have come after the catch.

Cameron Jordan, Edge

Best team fit: New Orleans Saints

Jordan had 10.5 sacks in 2025, which marked his most in a single season since 2021. Sure, he can land with a team looking for a 4-3 edge given his physical profile (6-foot-4, 287 pounds) and movement ability. However, we have Jordan returning for his 16th season with the Saints. Coordinator Brandon Staley could still use Jordan's veteran presence in a unit that did not make any big free agent signings or draft picks.

Bobby Wagner, LB

Best team fit: Jacksonville Jaguars

Wagner's 9.5 tackles per game ranked sixth overall in 2025, showing he can still key quickly and rack up run stops. He does have limitations in coverage at this stage of his career, which Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile would have to manage.

However, as an early-down defender, Wagner could potentially take on the role next to Foyesade Oluokun. Devin Lloyd, who was a mainstay on Jacksonville's second level, signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Panthers this offseason.

Mekhi Becton, G

Best team fit: Philadelphia Eagles

Becton produced subpar tape last season in L.A. However, a return to Philly, where Becton allowed four sacks and had a 71.2% run block win rate in 2024, makes sense as a depth/competition move. At his best, Becton has the size (6-foot-7, 364 pounds) and physical tools to overwhelm defenders.

Jadeveon Clowney, Edge

Best team fit: Detroit Lions

Detroit drafted edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round to play opposite Aidan Hutchinson on pass-rushing downs, but Clowney would provide more depth up front. He had 8.5 sacks and 32 pressures last season in 13 games for the Cowboys, winning late in the down to get to the quarterback. Clowney would provide rotational value for coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit.

Von Miller, Edge

Best team fit: Chicago Bears

The Bears are awaiting the return of edge rushers Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) and Shemar Turner (torn ACL), and the team didn't take an edge rusher in the draft. That could open the door for Miller as a sub-package defender for Chicago.

At this stage of his career, Miller is best used as a true designated pass rusher. He had a team-high nine sacks for the Commanders last season.

Nick Chubb, RB

Best team fit: Dallas Cowboys

A veteran grinder at this point of his career, Chubb could provide value as the Cowboys' No. 2 or No. 3 option behind starter Javonte Williams. Chubb can still secure catches on swings and checkdowns in the passing game, but he should be viewed as an early-down option who can use his power and vision in short-yardage situations. He rushed for 520 yards in Houston last season.

Trevon Diggs, CB

Best team fit: Washington Commanders

Washington could view Diggs as a reclamation project, helping him get back to being a true playmaker in the secondary. He has had 20 interceptions in six NFL seasons, including a league high of 11 in 2021.

Under new coordinator Daronte Jones, Diggs can use his man coverage traits and backfield vision to get a jump on the ball in the Commanders' pressure-heavy scheme. However, he has plenty of availability concerns after spending at least a portion of the past three seasons on injured reserve.