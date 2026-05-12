Bengals' Iosivas tuning out the 'outside noise' after online abuse

Bengals coach Zac Taylor says he loves the mindset and work ethic of receiver Andrei Iosivas. (0:24)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas opened up about some of the extreme online abuse he suffered last season.

"I feel like last year I was in my head a little bit," Iosivas said. "I had those drops in those games and people were telling me to kill myself and all that kind of stuff. I never had that kind of stuff happen to me before.

"So it got in my head a little bit when people -- you know, when your DMs [direct messages] are flooded with people telling you to kill yourself."

At first, Iosivas was smiling as he does often during sessions with reporters at his locker. But as he continued to discuss the subject, the demeanor shifted to the point that the 26-year-old became emotional.

"It makes me angry, honestly," Iosivas said before eventually stepping away for a few moments.

In his first two seasons, Iosivas was productive despite a limited targeted share. He had 10 touchdowns on just 51 total receptions in his first two seasons. That was a byproduct of a strong rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow, particularly when Burrow was scrambling to find an open receiver.

But with Burrow injured, that production dipped in 2025. He went from six receiving touchdowns in 2024 to two, despite having just three fewer receptions than the previous season. Iosivas also had a team-high five drops.

Even though Cincinnati has a very pass-centric offense, opportunities for other wide receivers can be limited. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the two Pro Bowl wide receivers who earned a combined $276 million on new contracts ahead of the 2025 season, typically command the bulk of the targets. According to ESPN Research, the duo commanded around 46.3% of the team's total target share.

Iosivas, a former sixth-round pick out of Princeton, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he's "excited" to see how Iosivas will develop in his fourth NFL season.

"I love his mindset, his attitude and the way he works," Taylor said. "We're all big fans, just looking for him to continue to improve."

Last season, Iosivas started a career-high nine games. But this offseason, the Bengals opened the door for competition at the No. 3 receiver spot when they drafted Georgia's Colbie Young in the fourth round.

Iosivas noted that the addition wasn't new. Two years ago, the Bengals used a third-round pick on Jermaine Burton, who was cut midway through the 2025 season.

Iosivas was unfazed by what that meant for his role in the club.

"I just do me and whatever happens, [happens]," he said. "I feel like I've been fighting for that spot for three years, so I don't really care."

That nonchalance was a theme of his comments on Tuesday.

"Just not letting outside noise get to me and letting circumstances get to me," Iosivas said. "I know I'm a great player so [I'm] not letting people's opinions or things in the building kind of just irritate me."