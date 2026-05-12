How to watch 2026 NFL schedule release on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

"SportsCenter Special Presented by Nationwide: 2026 NFL Schedule Release" will air on Thursday in conjunction with the NFL's official 2026 schedule release. Hosted by Laura Rutledge, the two-hour primetime program will feature ESPN and NFL Network analysts reacting to and analyzing the most anticipated matchups, including the complete "Monday Night Football" and NFL Network schedules.

Here is more information about the program.

When will it air?

"SportsCenter Special Presented by Nationwide: 2026 NFL Schedule Release" airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the program on ESPN, NFL Network, the ESPN App and NFL+.

'Year of the Super Bowl'

ESPN will present its largest NFL game portfolio ever during the 2026 season, culminating with Super Bowl LXI -- ESPN's first-ever Super Bowl presentation. Learn more about Super Bowl LXI on ESPN.

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.