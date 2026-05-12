Bengals will play Falcons in Madrid in Week 9

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The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid in Week 9 this season, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The game, which will be played on Sunday, Nov. 8 and televised by NFL Network, will take place at Bernabéu Stadium.

The Falcons had previously been announced as the home team for the game, but their opponent was not known until Tuesday.

The Bengals have not played overseas since 2019, which was coach Zac Taylor's first season. The Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams in that contest in London, where both of the team's previous games have been played. The other game occurred in 2016.

On Tuesday, Taylor also expressed interest in swapping a road game for an overseas trip.

"I'm all for giving up a hostile atmosphere here in the states and going abroad," Taylor said.

This will be the Falcons' fourth international game in the past six seasons.

The game in Madrid is one of nine international games on the 2026 schedule. Two other matchups have already been announced: The San Francisco 49ers vs. Rams in Melbourne, Australia in Week 1 and the Baltimore Ravens against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro in Week 3.

Games also will be played in six other international cities with the home teams already announced: Paris (New Orleans Saints), Munich (Detroit Lions), Mexico City (San Francisco 49ers) and three games in London (Jacksonville Jaguars -- twice and Washington Commanders).

The complete 2026 regular-season schedule will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. A two-hour prime-time special will air on ESPN and NFL Network.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.