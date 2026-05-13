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          Penix back on field throwing in Falcons' offseason program

          • Marc RaimondiMay 13, 2026, 12:19 AM
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              Marc Raimondi's first year covering the Falcons was 2024, but it wasn't his first year at ESPN. He joined the company in 2019 and was a top combat sports reporter. He also covered professional wrestling and wrote the book "Say Hello to the Bad Guys: How Pro Wrestling's New World Order Changed America," which was published by Simon & Schuster in 2025. Raimondi also worked for the New York Post and Newsday, beginning in 2009, covering high school and college sports, plus the NFL, NFL, MLB and NHL.
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          Six months removed from tearing his left ACL, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has returned to the field.

          The Falcons posted a video Tuesday of Penix throwing to wide receiver Drake London at the team's facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. A team spokesperson said Penix is participating in Phase 2 of the Falcons' offseason program.

          According to NFL rules, Phase 2 allows for individual and group instruction and drills but not a full-fledged practice with 11-on-11s or 7-on-7s.

          Penix, 26, tore the ACL last Nov. 16 in a game against the Carolina Panthers. He was shut down for the rest of the season and had surgery a few weeks later. It was Penix's third torn ACL in the past eight years. He tore his right ACL twice in college.

          The Falcons signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in March after he was released by the Miami Dolphins. New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski has said there will be a quarterback competition once Penix is healthy.

          Penix has said in interviews that he will be ready for Week 1, but the team has not specified a timetable. His participation in Phase 2 of the offseason program is at least an indication that his rehab process is on schedule.

          Since the Falcons drafted him No. 8 in 2024, Penix has completed 59.6% of his passes for 2,757 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in two abbreviated seasons. He has 12 career starts.