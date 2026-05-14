Aiyuk, Diggs or the rookie? Sizing up Commanders' options at WR2

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ASHBURN, Va. -- Since last season, the Washington Commanders have been searching for the answer to a key question: Who will be their main receiver opposite Terry McLaurin?

They could opt for someone not currently on the team -- whether that's waiting on Brandon Aiyuk, who isn't yet available, or Stefon Diggs, who is free. Or they could opt for internal development, hoping that third-round rookie Antonio Williams emerges early.

Multiple league sources, as well as former coaches and executives, acknowledge the Commanders could use someone else alongside McLaurin, their top target since he entered the NFL as a third-round pick in 2019.

Washington's other receivers are too unproven to predict one could emerge as a strong No. 2 option. The Commanders did sign tight end Chig Okonkwo in free agency. And, under new coordinator David Blough, it's likely they'll run more two- and three tight end sets. That would cut down on how often they need a third wideout, but regardless a solid second receiver is desired.

During the draft, general manager Adam Peters said the team is always monitoring available players or others who might come free, which would apply to both Aiyuk and Diggs.

Two years ago, Washington entered the summer with the same questions about its No. 2 receiver role. They pieced it together with Olamide Zaccheaus (45 catches, 35 more than the previous season in Philadelphia) and Noah Brown (35 catches after signing a week before the season opener). This spring, the Commanders do have bigger-name choices this time around, but it remains to be seen which direction they take.

Here is a look at their most likely options.

Brandon Aiyuk

The are no questions about Aiyuk's ability. From 2022-2023, Aiyuk caught a combined 153 passes for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was named second team All-Pro after the 2023 season. But there are questions about his availability (when will he be free to join a new team?), his health (he hasn't played since tearing his ACL and MCL in Oct. 20, 2024), and his desire (last year, the 49ers voided $27 million in guaranteed money for 2026 when he failed to show up for required rehab sessions).

San Francisco general manager John Lynch has said Aiyuk will never play for the 49ers again, but they're holding onto him to see if they can get a trade offer. Also, because he's on the reserve/did not report list, Aiyuk's $27 million cap hit won't count against the team unless he's on the roster entering the season. Would the 49ers want to do him a favor by releasing him early, knowing it could help a rival NFC team?

Meanwhile, Washington has been content to wait. The Commanders have more knowledge about Aiyuk than most teams because Peters was an assistant GM in San Francisco from 2020-2023. They also have quarterback Jayden Daniels, who played with Aiyuk for one year at Arizona State and remains close with him.

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon, who also was in San Francisco's front office for three years with Aiyuk, said he wouldn't have a problem signing him.

"Especially if you know him, which is the advantage Adam has," said Carthon, who now works for CBS Sports. "He knows the good, the bad and the ugly."

But if Aiyuk can't join a team until, say, late August it would be nearly two years since he even practiced, let alone played. Add to that, he'd have to learn a new offense. For a staff that could be coaching for their futures, one former executive said, it would be hard to wait for potential contributions.

On the other hand, if Aiyuk is signed earlier and plays well, there is a better chance Washington could re-sign him to a bigger deal after the season.

Carthon said Aiyuk was well-liked and a "good teammate" in San Francisco. And that adding a player like him "would complete those first three receivers on the depth chart."

Diggs, who is a free agent, has historically produced immediately after joining a new team. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs

Diggs has a proven track record and has historically produced immediately after switching teams. Diggs has surpassed 1,000 yards in seven of his last eight seasons and was on pace in the eighth before tearing an ACL.

His most recent team, the New England Patriots, released Diggs after its Super Bowl run, clearing $26.5 million in salary cap room, and signed Romeo Doubs in free agency.

Last week, Diggs was found not guilty by a Massachusetts jury of felony strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges against his former private chef.

Diggs was praised by teammates and coach Mike Vrabel for his strong leadership last season. His slogan, "We all we got, we all we need" became a rallying cry for the Patriots. He also caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

With McLaurin in place, Diggs wouldn't need to be the lead receiver in Washington. And, as one person who used to work for Washington said, Diggs gives the coaches a player who can make an immediate impact; he can play in the slot or the flanker position in a two-receiver set. It also would give the rookie Williams a chance to develop.

McLaurin had historically been a durable player before last season. He missed three games in his first six seasons before missing seven last year. If he again misses time in 2026, Washington has no obvious replacement on the roster, which perhaps bolsters the case for the team to bring in a proven receiver.

Also worth noting: Diggs was born and raised in Maryland, about a half-hour drive from where the Commanders play in Landover, Md., and he played collegiately at Maryland. He will turn 33 in November and Washington has shied away from signing older players this offseason. Typically, Peters has signed players over 30 to one-year deals. With fewer questions about Diggs and more recent production, one league source said, there should be more teams interested in him.

Antonio Williams

Washington was ecstatic being able to land Williams, with one coach saying he might have been a first-round pick if he'd left school after his 2024 season.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Williams can play "multiple spots." Williams is considered more of a slot receiver, though he did play outside on occasion at Clemson. In a 34-3 loss to Georgia in 2024 -- an outing that stood out for Washington's decision makers -- Williams caught six passes for 76 yards while playing outside and facing mostly press coverage.

"That type of versatility, that goes a big way," Quinn said. "We're really pumped to have him."

Carthon called him a "real steal" and said he considered Williams one of his top five receivers entering last season. Williams caught 208 passes for 2,336 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons. He only played five games as a sophomore because of multiple leg injuries.

Williams' college coach Dabo Swinney said he's as good as any receiver he's coached -- a list that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow and Mike Williams, among others. Swinney highlighted Antonio Williams' short-area quickness, his ball tracking skills and his ability to run after the catch.

"He has the qualities all the great ones we've had possess," Swinney said, "when it comes to finishing on the ball, making big plays in big moments and being very productive. All that will translate to the next level."