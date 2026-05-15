Texans coach DeMeco Ryans setting the tone for his rookies

Kevin Clark shares his thoughts on "Get Up” about whether C.J. Stroud can lead the Texans to a Super Bowl. (0:51)

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HOUSTON -- DeMeco Ryans made it clear to players during rookie minicamp: The Houston Texans' culture is set.

So the newcomers are being challenged to acclimate to what has been built and how coach Ryans operates.

"I don't have to say much on it," Ryans said after Day 1 of rookie minicamp. "But I still have to make sure I teach our rookies what that looks like. A lot of guys are coming from a lot of different places all over the country, a lot of different schools that do things a lot of different ways. We're just going to have to let them know how we do it here in Houston."

The culture hovers around having good people paired with their "SWARM" (special work ethic and relentless mindset) mantra. Since Ryans took over the head-coaching reins in 2023, the Texans are sixth in wins (32) and their three playoff wins are tied for fourth most. In that span, they've also clinched two AFC South titles and three playoff berths with each season ending in the divisional round.

Defense has been the calling card of Ryans' teams, as Houston allowed the fewest yards (277.2 per game) and second-fewest points (17.4) in 2025. In three seasons, they rank fourth in scoring defense (19).

"It may be a little different, but we believe in what we do here," Ryans said. "We think it works. We build it around the people. That's what you'll notice about the draft class when you talk to them."

Many of Ryans' players have had decorated seasons -- such as defensive ends Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. notching All-Pro honors. Safety Calen Bullock, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wideout Nico Collins and quarterback C.J. Stroud made their first Pro Bowls under Ryans. And that's not including former running back Joe Mixon and left tackle Laremy Tunsil making Pro Bowls during his tenure.

One of the Texans' culture prerequisites is character, so they can build what they believe is a healthy locker room. Houston showed resilience in overcoming 0-2 and 0-3 starts in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

Ryans praised the character of their newest draft picks led by first-round pick guard Keylan Rutledge along with second-round picks in defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and tight end Marlin Klein. Along with being talented players in the Texans' eyes, the human element was one Ryans pointed out.

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans greets punter Jack Stonehouse during rookie minicamp last week. Karen Warren/AP

"Starting with Rutledge. A really great guy, loves football," Ryans said. "He's ready to put on pads today, so I had to slow him down. It's exciting to work with these guys, exciting to see them. My main message for these guys, it's not about coming out and being perfect today. I just want to see how they progress the next day."

Despite the limited amount of time with Ryans after being drafted just a couple of weeks ago, Rutledge already sees why his new coach been successful.

"He just has a joy for the game, a true love for the game," Rutledge said. "You can tell. It just feeds off you. He loves ball. He loves being around it. He loves preparing young men. You can just feel that joy and that love for the game."