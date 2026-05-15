2026 NFL schedule release: Chargers, Titans among top reveals

Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins are featured in a “Step Brothers”-themed schedule release for the Las Vegas Raiders. (2:43)

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Several marquee highlights were revealed ahead of the full release Thursday night, including a season-opening Super Bowl rematch between the defending champion Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots on Sept. 9. The Wednesday opener helps accommodate the NFL's first regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia, part of a record nine international games across seven countries in 2026.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will meet Sept. 10 in Australia, and the NFL will also head to Paris for the first time in Week 7 when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France.

The Green Bay Packers will visit the Rams in the league's first Thanksgiving Eve game, and the Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

As has become tradition, the schedule release has become a competition. Teams rolled out everything from celebrity cameos to memes and full-blown cinematic productions to unveil their 2026 slates.

Here's how every team revealed its schedule for the new season.

Arizona's mascot Big Red took his role as schedule release announcer seriously, firing off playful jabs at each rival mascot while unveiling the Cardinals' slate.

We asked Big Red to help announce the schedule... he may have taken the assignment too seriously@SeatGeek | #RiseUpRedSea | https://t.co/HbDhqE36aY pic.twitter.com/wGwK5E8q5h — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 14, 2026

The Falcons leaned into the classic "This is SportsCenter" commercial aesthetic, featuring Atlanta players interacting with ESPN-style office chaos and subtle nods to their opponents along the way.

This is Falcons Football: 2026 Compilation pic.twitter.com/JWM7ip9xoW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2026

The Ravens drew inspiration from "Wedding Crashers," with Zay Flowers and mascot Poe crashing fans' wedding before a movie-style credit scroll revealed Baltimore's upcoming opponents.

The Bills' release video featured a roundtable brainstorming session for schedule ideas before Josh Allen's pitch -- drawing inspiration from a chrysalis transformation -- ultimately got the green light.

The Panthers' release was explosive -- literally. Carolina players watched from a distance as a series of controlled explosions revealed the team's opponents.

The Bears enlisted Rome Odunze for a Bob Ross-inspired clip that featured details such as using a cheese grater to craft the artwork for Chicago's matchups against Green Bay.

Just some happy little matchups 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mxaSU2VlOk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2026

Cincinnati leaned into storytelling with a cinematic, narrated release that highlighted the highs and lows of the Bengals' opponents.

Nostalgia was the name of the game for the Browns, who leaned into a retro aesthetic inspired by the Street Fighter video game franchise.

Introducing Street Fighter: CLE!



🕹️ 2026 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/aFvc1vMGKx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 14, 2026

Set inside the fictional "Tyler Intelligence Agency," Dallas' release video starred offensive linemen Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker wearing black robes and breaking down each matchup as if it were a secret mission.

A total Tyler takeover 🕵️‍♂️



🎟️ Get @SeatGeek tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/eoYkEktfUh



📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 7pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/HME8Ic4cek — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 14, 2026

Denver's release video starred Peyton Manning and his daughter flipping through TV channels, with each fake commercial serving as a nod to the Broncos' opponents. Bo Nix and Von Miller also made cameo appearances.

Dan Campbell starred in Detroit's brief release video, where audio clips questioning the Lions played as he calmly got up from his desk and pinned the schedule to a bulletin board -- a possible nod to outside criticism becoming bulletin-board material for Detroit.

Green Bay's animated schedule release was set inside the fictional Kickin' Curds Arcade, where a quartet of Packers stars played games and tackled challenges themed around their opponents. Clay Matthews also made a voice-over cameo.

Brian Cushing's "audition tape" for Houston's schedule release featured the former Texans linebacker calmly listing each opponent before his intensity ramped up more and more with every passing week. The video also featured fictional audition tapes spoofing movies and shows ranging from "Step Brothers" and "The Notebook" to "The Office."

The Colts leaned into the fictional town of Springfield for their "Simpsons"-themed release, turning Indianapolis players and opponents into animated characters complete with references from the show.

Trevor Lawrence starred in Jacksonville's barbershop-themed release, sitting in the chair at "The Cut" while his signature long hair (or possibly a wig) was chopped off before the trimmings were swept away to reveal the Jaguars' schedule.

The Chiefs put a football spin on a QVC-style infomercial, rebranding it as "QVChiefs" with each over-the-top product serving as a clue for an upcoming opponent. Donna Kelce, the mother of tight end Travis Kelce, also made a cameo appearance.

The '90s called. They want their schedule release back. pic.twitter.com/Gzc456uPbC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 14, 2026

The Raiders went with a "Step Brothers" parody for their schedule release, pairing new quarterback room partners Kirk Cousins ("you're going to have to call me Kirko Chains") and Fernando Mendoza ("you're going to have to call me the Nandolorian") on a trip through Las Vegas' facility before revealing the schedule in a movie credits-style end scene.

You don't get it. It's the 2026 Schedule Release!



📰 https://t.co/CIxG8eTk9u pic.twitter.com/O4h2dbM5ZN — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 14, 2026

The established gold standard for schedule unveilings at this point, the Chargers' offering for 2026 didn't disappoint. Los Angeles tapped the Halo video game series as inspiration for its reveal, packing a video that ran more than six minutes with too many references -- obvious and subtle -- to count.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026

The Rams opted to go relatively retro for their theme, taking inspiration from "Napoleon Dynamite." Highlights included a nod to their neighbors in Los Angeles, who were awarded a certificate for "best schedule release video" -- complete with a perhaps less-than-sincere "keep on Chargering!" message.

A Dynamite schedule. pic.twitter.com/5BnNs0ZGpw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2026

Rick Ross starred in the Dolphins' reveal with the rapper and music executive -- who happens to share the same surname as Miami owner Stephen Ross -- having players called in to meet with "Mr. Ross" before the schedule was unveiled at the video's end.

Mr. Ross wants to see you.



The 2026-27 schedule is here 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Qa3nRDQ57F — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 14, 2026

The Vikings went with a restaurant theme for their schedule unveiling, with kicker Will Reichard ordering every dish on the menu -- one that included unique culinary offerings themed around each opponent Minnesota faces.

The Patriots headed outside the facility for their reveal, traveling to Six Flags New England, where players shouted out opponents' names while flying around on roller coasters.

Please keep your hands, arms & legs inside the vehicle at all times 🎢



2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/gX8v5OpGFW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 14, 2026

Chief meteorologists were central to the Saints' weather-themed release, with local personalities Margaret Orr and Shelby Latino making appearances alongside The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore.

No surprise here -- Jameis Winston starred in the Giants' video. Acting as "Winston van Gogh," the quarterback drew items related to opponents in front of fans, who then attempted to guess the teams.

Winston van Gogh draws up the 2026 Schedule 🎨



Tickets on sale now 🎟️: https://t.co/ysuYTbX1ly pic.twitter.com/yIYaJGTZhr — New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2026

The Jets entered their arts and crafts era, using colors tied to each opponent to paint a single stroke before unveiling the matchup.

football is ART (craft blend)



your 2026 Jets schedule reveal 🎨 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lV7PTzbc8O — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 14, 2026

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jordan Davis, Jordan Mailata and Jihaad Campbell gathered around a conference table in the Eagles' release, opening envelopes one by one to reveal and react to each matchup.

Pittsburgh's video followed a security guard on his first day at the Steelers' facility, highlighting the building's many "yinzer" quirks -- including a crash course in "Pittsburghese" for newcomers.

Ready to yinzify your DNA, n'at? @laurelhighlands



📺: NFL Schedule Release 8 PM ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0w2ZOVvsI7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 14, 2026

Celebrating the franchise's 80th season, the 49ers leaned into a classic sitcom-style theme that moved through various homes across San Francisco while revealing game dates along the way.

The defending Super Bowl champions created a fake fragrance commercial, giving each opponent its own scent -- including two different "tush push" fragrances for the Eagles and "Nostalgia No. 1996" for the Cowboys.

Smells like football season. Our 2026 schedule is here.



Get your tickets now » https://t.co/yxNNnRledd pic.twitter.com/mDTMaxJ6Ua — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 14, 2026

It's hard to be near the bay without "Baywatch," and the Buccaneers leaned into the theme with comedian Bert Kreischer, offensive lineman Cody Mauch and tight end Ko Kieft serving as lifeguards protecting what Baker Mayfield described as "tourists."

Tampa Bay Watch is on the scene 🏖️😂



Our lifeguards are always on duty & this season, we protect the bay at all costs. pic.twitter.com/NysSRqqLic — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 14, 2026

After previously going viral for asking people on the street to identify NFL logos, the Titans pivoted this year by using lookalikes of people associated with the teams on Tennessee's schedule.

You never know who you'll see on the street @Shift4



NFL Schedule Release Show 5/14 on @nflnetwork at 7PM CT pic.twitter.com/uddftsZab2 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 14, 2026

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, nicknamed Bill, took on the role of "Bill Nye the Science Guy" at the fictional "Commanders Science Fair," presenting scientific hypotheses tied to Washington's opponents -- including whether lemon juice can reveal invisible ink for the Cardinals and a theory that joining Tennessee's coaching staff leads to baldness.