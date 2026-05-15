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          2026 NFL schedule release: Chargers, Titans among top reveals

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          The Nandolorian and Kirko Chainz release the Raiders' schedule (2:43)

          Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins are featured in a “Step Brothers”-themed schedule release for the Las Vegas Raiders. (2:43)

          • ESPN staffMay 15, 2026, 12:00 AM

          The 2026 NFL schedule has dropped, checking off a major offseason milestone as the countdown to kickoff continues.

          Several marquee highlights were revealed ahead of the full release Thursday night, including a season-opening Super Bowl rematch between the defending champion Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots on Sept. 9. The Wednesday opener helps accommodate the NFL's first regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia, part of a record nine international games across seven countries in 2026.

          The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will meet Sept. 10 in Australia, and the NFL will also head to Paris for the first time in Week 7 when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France.

          The Green Bay Packers will visit the Rams in the league's first Thanksgiving Eve game, and the Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.

          As has become tradition, the schedule release has become a competition. Teams rolled out everything from celebrity cameos to memes and full-blown cinematic productions to unveil their 2026 slates.

          Here's how every team revealed its schedule for the new season.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Arizona's mascot Big Red took his role as schedule release announcer seriously, firing off playful jabs at each rival mascot while unveiling the Cardinals' slate.

          Atlanta Falcons

          The Falcons leaned into the classic "This is SportsCenter" commercial aesthetic, featuring Atlanta players interacting with ESPN-style office chaos and subtle nods to their opponents along the way.

          Baltimore Ravens

          The Ravens drew inspiration from "Wedding Crashers," with Zay Flowers and mascot Poe crashing fans' wedding before a movie-style credit scroll revealed Baltimore's upcoming opponents.

          Buffalo Bills

          The Bills' release video featured a roundtable brainstorming session for schedule ideas before Josh Allen's pitch -- drawing inspiration from a chrysalis transformation -- ultimately got the green light.

          Carolina Panthers

          The Panthers' release was explosive -- literally. Carolina players watched from a distance as a series of controlled explosions revealed the team's opponents.

          Chicago Bears

          The Bears enlisted Rome Odunze for a Bob Ross-inspired clip that featured details such as using a cheese grater to craft the artwork for Chicago's matchups against Green Bay.

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Cincinnati leaned into storytelling with a cinematic, narrated release that highlighted the highs and lows of the Bengals' opponents.

          Cleveland Browns

          Nostalgia was the name of the game for the Browns, who leaned into a retro aesthetic inspired by the Street Fighter video game franchise.

          Dallas Cowboys

          Set inside the fictional "Tyler Intelligence Agency," Dallas' release video starred offensive linemen Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton and Tyler Booker wearing black robes and breaking down each matchup as if it were a secret mission.

          Denver Broncos

          Denver's release video starred Peyton Manning and his daughter flipping through TV channels, with each fake commercial serving as a nod to the Broncos' opponents. Bo Nix and Von Miller also made cameo appearances.

          Detroit Lions

          Dan Campbell starred in Detroit's brief release video, where audio clips questioning the Lions played as he calmly got up from his desk and pinned the schedule to a bulletin board -- a possible nod to outside criticism becoming bulletin-board material for Detroit.

          Green Bay Packers

          Green Bay's animated schedule release was set inside the fictional Kickin' Curds Arcade, where a quartet of Packers stars played games and tackled challenges themed around their opponents. Clay Matthews also made a voice-over cameo.

          Houston Texans

          Brian Cushing's "audition tape" for Houston's schedule release featured the former Texans linebacker calmly listing each opponent before his intensity ramped up more and more with every passing week. The video also featured fictional audition tapes spoofing movies and shows ranging from "Step Brothers" and "The Notebook" to "The Office."

          Indianapolis Colts

          The Colts leaned into the fictional town of Springfield for their "Simpsons"-themed release, turning Indianapolis players and opponents into animated characters complete with references from the show.

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Trevor Lawrence starred in Jacksonville's barbershop-themed release, sitting in the chair at "The Cut" while his signature long hair (or possibly a wig) was chopped off before the trimmings were swept away to reveal the Jaguars' schedule.

          Kansas City Chiefs

          The Chiefs put a football spin on a QVC-style infomercial, rebranding it as "QVChiefs" with each over-the-top product serving as a clue for an upcoming opponent. Donna Kelce, the mother of tight end Travis Kelce, also made a cameo appearance.

          Las Vegas Raiders

          The Raiders went with a "Step Brothers" parody for their schedule release, pairing new quarterback room partners Kirk Cousins ("you're going to have to call me Kirko Chains") and Fernando Mendoza ("you're going to have to call me the Nandolorian") on a trip through Las Vegas' facility before revealing the schedule in a movie credits-style end scene.

          Los Angeles Chargers

          The established gold standard for schedule unveilings at this point, the Chargers' offering for 2026 didn't disappoint. Los Angeles tapped the Halo video game series as inspiration for its reveal, packing a video that ran more than six minutes with too many references -- obvious and subtle -- to count.

          Los Angeles Rams

          The Rams opted to go relatively retro for their theme, taking inspiration from "Napoleon Dynamite." Highlights included a nod to their neighbors in Los Angeles, who were awarded a certificate for "best schedule release video" -- complete with a perhaps less-than-sincere "keep on Chargering!" message.

          Miami Dolphins

          Rick Ross starred in the Dolphins' reveal with the rapper and music executive -- who happens to share the same surname as Miami owner Stephen Ross -- having players called in to meet with "Mr. Ross" before the schedule was unveiled at the video's end.

          Minnesota Vikings

          The Vikings went with a restaurant theme for their schedule unveiling, with kicker Will Reichard ordering every dish on the menu -- one that included unique culinary offerings themed around each opponent Minnesota faces.

          New England Patriots

          The Patriots headed outside the facility for their reveal, traveling to Six Flags New England, where players shouted out opponents' names while flying around on roller coasters.

          New Orleans Saints

          Chief meteorologists were central to the Saints' weather-themed release, with local personalities Margaret Orr and Shelby Latino making appearances alongside The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore.

          New York Giants

          No surprise here -- Jameis Winston starred in the Giants' video. Acting as "Winston van Gogh," the quarterback drew items related to opponents in front of fans, who then attempted to guess the teams.

          New York Jets

          The Jets entered their arts and crafts era, using colors tied to each opponent to paint a single stroke before unveiling the matchup.

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jordan Davis, Jordan Mailata and Jihaad Campbell gathered around a conference table in the Eagles' release, opening envelopes one by one to reveal and react to each matchup.

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Pittsburgh's video followed a security guard on his first day at the Steelers' facility, highlighting the building's many "yinzer" quirks -- including a crash course in "Pittsburghese" for newcomers.

          San Francisco 49ers

          Celebrating the franchise's 80th season, the 49ers leaned into a classic sitcom-style theme that moved through various homes across San Francisco while revealing game dates along the way.

          Seattle Seahawks

          The defending Super Bowl champions created a fake fragrance commercial, giving each opponent its own scent -- including two different "tush push" fragrances for the Eagles and "Nostalgia No. 1996" for the Cowboys.

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          It's hard to be near the bay without "Baywatch," and the Buccaneers leaned into the theme with comedian Bert Kreischer, offensive lineman Cody Mauch and tight end Ko Kieft serving as lifeguards protecting what Baker Mayfield described as "tourists."

          Tennessee Titans

          After previously going viral for asking people on the street to identify NFL logos, the Titans pivoted this year by using lookalikes of people associated with the teams on Tennessee's schedule.

          Washington Commanders

          Jacory Croskey-Merritt, nicknamed Bill, took on the role of "Bill Nye the Science Guy" at the fictional "Commanders Science Fair," presenting scientific hypotheses tied to Washington's opponents -- including whether lemon juice can reveal invisible ink for the Cardinals and a theory that joining Tennessee's coaching staff leads to baldness.