Source: Giants, Malik Nabers target Week 1 after 2nd surgery

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants remain optimistic that Malik Nabers will be ready for opening night despite a second knee surgery. (0:30)

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers underwent a second procedure on his right knee earlier this offseason, a source confirmed to ESPN.

It was considered a "cleanup" procedure after Nabers tore his right ACL in September. The surgery was to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness.

The Giants remain hopeful that Nabers will be ready for Week 1, a source told ESPN. The Giants open the season Sept. 13 with a "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the rival Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

New York was optimistic at the start of the year that Nabers would be ready for the beginning of training camp in late July. That has since been pushed back to later in the summer given the difficulty of his recovery.

Nabers, 22, has dealt with knee stiffness throughout his recovery. He was walking with a hands-free crutch in January. The original surgery was performed Oct. 28 by renowned knee specialist and Cowboys team physician Dr. Daniel E. Cooper.

Nabers told ESPN in February that in addition to a torn ACL he also had a full meniscus repair. That generally makes it a more laborious recovery. He also said the recovery was going "phenomenal."

The Athletic first reported on Nabers' second surgery.

The Giants reshaped their wide receiver corps this offseason. Leading receiver Wan'Dale Robinson signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent. Meanwhile, New York added Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III in free agency and traded up to grab former Notre Dame standout Malachi Fields in the third round of the draft. The team has also worked out Odell Beckham Jr. in recent weeks.

In addition to Nabers, veteran Darius Slayton recently underwent core muscle surgery. The Giants are hopeful he will be ready for the start of training camp.

Nabers had a record-breaking rookie season in 2024 after being selected with the sixth pick out of LSU. He caught a franchise-record 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

The talented wide receiver looked ready to build upon that success. He had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns prior to the injury in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers in his sophomore season.

His 127 receptions through the first 19 games of his career rank second to Beckham in NFL history for the most through 20 games.