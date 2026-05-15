2026 NFL schedule release: Who has easiest, hardest lineups?

Jameis Winston heads to the streets of New York to mix with fans and show off his artistic side. (4:01)

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The 2026 NFL schedule was released Thursday night, and we know the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals seem to have an easy slate, while the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears might face a gauntlet.

Seven months after downing the New England Patriots to capture Super Bowl LX, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome Drake Maye and New England to Lumen Field for the 2026 NFL season opener on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The rare Wednesday night opener is to accommodate the first regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia. That contest between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers takes place the following day, Sept. 10, for U.S. audiences, and will be one of a record nine international games this season, which were announced Wednesday.

When putting together an 18-week, 272-game lineup, the league's schedule makers consider multiple factors to ensure competitive balance, including bye weeks, travel and potential scheduling conflicts. They also use a rotation system to make sure each team plays every other team at least once every four years. Thousands of possible slates are created before settling on the final version.

This will be the sixth straight season that each team will play 17 games (over 18 weeks), after the NFL had played a 16-game regular season schedule from 1978-2020 (excluding the 1982 and 1987 strike-shortened seasons).

Which team has the hardest schedule in 2026?

With a combined opponent winning percentage of .550 during the 2025 season, the Chicago Bears have the strongest schedule in 2026.

Which team has the weakest schedule in 2026?

With a combined opponent winning percentage of .429 during the 2025 season, the Cleveland Browns have the weakest schedule in 2026.

What determines a team's strength of schedule?

A team's strength of schedule is primarily determined by the combined winning percentage of its opponents from the previous season.

Ranking every NFL team's 2026 strength of schedule

Based on their win-loss opponents' win percentage from the 2025 season:

1. Cleveland Browns 0.429 (easiest)

2. New Orleans Saints 0.434

3. Cincinnati Bengals 0.450

4. Atlanta Falcons 0.465

5. Indianapolis Colts 0.465

6. Detroit Lions 0.467

7. Houston Texans 0.474

8. Tennessee Titans 0.476

9. Baltimore Ravens 0.479

10. Philadelphia Eagles 0.481

11. Jacksonville Jaguars 0.490

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0.491

13. Dallas Cowboys 0.493

14. Pittsburgh Steelers 0.495

15. San Francisco 49ers 0.497

16. New York Giants 0.498

17. Washington Commanders 0.502

18. Denver Broncos 0.512

19. Seattle Seahawks 0.514

20. Los Angeles Rams 0.516

21. New York Jets 0.517

22. Minnesota Vikings 0.519

23. Carolina Panthers 0.521

24. Los Angeles Chargers 0.522

25. Buffalo Bills 0.528

26. Las Vegas Raiders 0.529

27. New England Patriots 0.531

28. Kansas City Chiefs 0.536

29. Green Bay Packers 0.538

30. Arizona Cardinals 0.538

31. Miami Dolphins 0.542

32. Chicago Bears 0.550 (hardest)