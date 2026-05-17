RB Breece Hall believes he, Jets can 'really flourish'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Hall of a statement: Entering his fifth season, running back Breece Hall is on his 11th quarterback, fifth offensive coordinator and third head coach. He's had almost as many as them (19) as victories (22) -- an alarming amount of dysfunction.

Hall said he believes things are about to change for the team, and he expects a spike in his production.

"I feel like I'm the only running back that's consistently a top-10 back in the league that hasn't in the past been always in a most ideal situation," he said this week after signing his three-year, $43.5 million contract. "I feel like they've really put me in position with all the guys they brought in and the team we're building around us to really flourish and for me to really be myself.

"God willing and we stay healthy and everything goes as planned, I feel like this is going to be my best season for sure."

Let's unpack his comments.

Actually, Hall never has finished better than 13th in rushing yards in a season, but there is validity to the tenor of his statement. It's hard for a running back to thrive in a losing situation.

The obvious reason: A limited number of touches because the team is throwing the ball in catch-up mode. There are also nuanced factors, such as stacked boxes, quarterback play, offensive-line play and playcalling.

This much we know: From 2022 to 2025, Hall was 15th in rushing yards (3,398). No one in the top 15 had a winning percentage as low as him, not even close. Only five were under .500 -- Hall (.324), Jonathan Taylor (.434), Tony Pollard (.441), Bijan Robinson (.451) and Derrick Henry (.485).

Hall called it "a roller coaster." He was being kind.

The Jets are betting big on Hall, who received the fourth-largest contract for a running back based on its average annual value of $14.5 million. (He's now fifth, as De'Von Achane has since signed a four-year extension worth a reported $16 million per year.)

To validate the contract, Hall needs to become the dual threat he was in 2023 and 2024, when he produced 133 receptions. He also needs to generate more big plays. As a rookie, his explosive run rate (percentage of runs of 10 or more yards) was an astounding 18.8%, per Next Gen Stats. Since then, he hasn't topped 12.4%.

The Jets should get improved quarterback play -- Geno Smith is an upgrade over Justin Fields -- and they have added speed with tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., both first-round picks. In theory, that should create space for Hall in the run game.

"Just the fact that they brought a proven veteran in like Geno, and then we drafted some really good guys, [it's] letting me know, 'OK, we're really trying to build something here,'" Hall said.

Winning percentages for top 15 rushers (2022-2025) RB Team Yards Win Pct James Cook Bills 4,259 .731 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 3,580 .706 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 4,002 .632 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 3,555 .618 Saquon Barkley Giants/Eagles 5,419 .596 Aaron Jones Packers/Vikings 3,463 .588 Kyren Williams Rams 3,834 .544 D'Andre Swift Lions/Eagles/Bears 3,637 .529 Travis Etienne Jaguars 3,798 .515 Josh Jacobs Raiders/Packers 4,716 .507 Derrick Henry Titans/Ravens 6,221 .485 Bijan Robinson Falcons 3,910 .451 Tony Pollard Cowboys/Titans 4,173 .441 Jonathan Taylor Colts 4,618 .434 Breece Hall Jets 3,398 .324

2. Schedule of events: On the surface, the Jets have the ideal schedule from a pure football perspective -- no primetime games, no short weeks and a franchise-high 15 1 p.m. ET kickoffs. It's the ultimate "creature-of-habit" schedule, which coaches typically love.

But let's take a closer look; there's a story behind the story.

Their net rest differential is -10, per ESPN Research. It means they have 10 fewer days' rest than their opponents, the fourth-worst differential in the league. The Los Angeles Chargers have the worst differential at -24.

The Jets have two games against opponents that will be coming off their bye week (Miami Dolphins in Week 7, Arizona Cardinals in Week 15) and two games against teams coming off a mini-bye (Detroit Lions in Week 3, Cleveland Browns in Week 5).

The Jets' best rest situation comes against the Denver Broncos in Week 14. They face the defending AFC West champs after their bye week.

3. Bare arms: Rookie edge rusher David Bailey already has made a statement to his new teammates -- a fashion statement. It's not what he wears; it's what he doesn't wear.

On the practice field, his arms are naked.

"Props to him for being so young and healthy that he doesn't have to tape his wrists," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. "He just wakes up and is like a cheetah: He can just go."

Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick last month, doesn't wear tape or sleeves or gloves. It's something he did at Stanford and Texas Tech, and he's evidently going to try it in the NFL -- for now.

"I know it gets cold here in the winter, so I may need some sleeves," he said.

Phillips, who has been around the league for eight years, can recall only a handful of defensive linemen with unprotected arms, including Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Phillips, who attended Stanford, recalled watching Bailey on tape, thinking to himself, "What is this guy doing?"

Now he'll be lining up next to him, arm-in-(untaped) arm.

4. New mentality on D: Some of the early themes on defense are flexibility and versatility. Coach Aaron Glenn, planning to employ multiple defensive fronts as he takes over full control of the defense, has talked about the importance of having players who can line up in different positions.

"There's been a lot of talk about allowing players to fit the position that's best for their skill instead of, like, calling a play and putting players in those positions, if that makes sense," said Phillips, who was honored for his work in the community Tuesday night by the United Way of New York City.

Yes, it makes sense. It means they won't be trying to fit square pegs in round holes. It means they're building a system tailored to the players instead of the opposite way.

5. Big expectations: If second-round pick D'Angelo Ponds is as good as the Jets think he is, he could wind up being the opening-day starter at nickelback. The question, of course, is his size: 5-foot-9. Fortunately for him, there aren't many tall receivers in the AFC East.

Ponds faced a pretty good one in high school -- current Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith (6-3), teammates with Ponds at Chaminade-Madonna College Prep school in Hollywood, Florida.

"Going against top-caliber guys like Jeremiah Smith prepared me for this level," Ponds said. "Obviously, I consider him one of the best in the game, so I feel like when I had that in high school, it definitely prepared me for this level."