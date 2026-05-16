Chargers OC Mike McDaniel part of NFL's accelerator program

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and new OC Mike McDaniel join Pat McAfee to discuss what it's been like working together so far. (2:08)

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The NFL's revamped accelerator program features several notable head coaching and general manager candidates -- and even a head coach from 2025.

The program, created in 2022 with the intention of increasing diversity in leadership roles but paused in 2025, returns at the NFL owners meetings Monday and Tuesday in Orlando, Florida.

Among the notable names in the 34-person pool, obtained by ESPN, is Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins coach from 2022 to 2025.

The program shifted focus from high-potential candidates to senior-level executives and coaches more aligned with head coach and general manager readiness.

"The May accelerator is intended to focus on advancing talent from underrepresented groups," the NFL wrote in a March memo addressed to all 32 teams, "while remaining open to qualified senior-level candidates of all backgrounds." That includes non-minority candidates.

The result is a more condensed group. Sixteen coaches are listed to attend, far fewer than the group of 40 coaches from three years ago.

Eighteen executives are slated to participate, including five assistant general managers requested to interview for the Minnesota Vikings' vacant general manager job: Terrance Gray (Buffalo Bills), Nolan Teasley (Seattle Seahawks), John McKay (Los Angeles Rams), R.J. Gillen (San Francisco 49ers) and Chad Alexander (Chargers). Alexander has declined his interview with Minnesota to focus on the Chargers' 2026 season.

Many of the coaching participants -- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Mike Kafka, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi -- have received multiple head coaching interviews in recent years.

Among those on the executive list, Glenn Cook and Catherine Hickman (Cleveland Browns), Brandon Brown (New York Giants), Josh Williams (49ers), James Liipfert (Houston Texans), Mike Bradway (Chiefs), Lance Newmark (Washington Commanders) and Mike Greenberg (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) have been fixtures on the general manager interview scene.

The league received 60-plus nominations from a selection committee that included at least one sitting NFL head coach and general manager before finalizing the accelerator list, per a league source, who stressed the simple goal was to get the "strongest people ... regardless of demographics."

McDaniel could have a scheduling conflict next week, but he is on the list and the NFL is working on his attendance.

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.