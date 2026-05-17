Tom Brady makes catwalk debut at Gucci event in Times Square

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Tom Brady: Super Bowl champion, broadcaster, owner ... Gucci model?

On Saturday, the legendary quarterback added another title to his lengthy résumé, making his debut on the catwalk at the Gucci Resort 2027 collection fashion show in Times Square in New York.

Brady's outfit for the event followed a slick theme: black leather pants paired with a black leather jacket, with a black shirt underneath and matching shoes. He sported a smirk as he made his way down the catwalk.

The former New England Patriots star and current Las Vegas Raiders minority owner wasn't the only notable name to make an appearance at the event.

F1 star Lewis Hamilton was also there, with the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Shawn Mendes, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities in attendance.

Brady's appearance capped off a busy Saturday that also included a commencement speech he delivered at Georgetown University earlier in the day.