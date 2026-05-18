John Harbaugh cites lessons from Ravens' firing in commencement speech

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New York Giants coach John Harbaugh was the commencement speaker this weekend at Miami University's graduation. As part of his speech, he mentioned his recent firing from the Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh, who was quickly hired by the Giants as their coach in January, lightheartedly used it as an example of resilience during his 16-minute speech.

"There's going to be tough times. They're going to show up, too. You might get a call with some bad news. Maybe about your job. Maybe they'll tell you they don't want you anymore. Time to move on," he said with a chuckle. "It happens. In those moments, I hope you'll find resilience. And you'll be able to rejoice in all the good you'll still have. And all the people who still care for you. That you'll come to understand that there is a great opportunity on the next horizon of your life. And you can still walk together into every uncertain future with the people you love."

John Harbaugh using getting fired by the Ravens as past of his commencement speech Saturday at Miami University.



Really great message overall on

the "amazing powers of caring and encouragement." Gives you some insight into how he handles himself as a coach. https://t.co/U37iQKg9Uh pic.twitter.com/fG0Qs5BD7X — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 17, 2026

Harbaugh is a Miami University alum, graduating in 1984. He played football as a defensive back for the RedHawks before embarking on a pretty successful coaching career that includes a Super Bowl title.

The accomplished coach went on to give a winning speech Saturday to the proud grads who were sitting in the sporadic rain while wearing clear ponchos at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. Harbaugh recalled a funny story about playing in the first game at that stadium with his dad yelling at him as the coach on the opposing sideline.

He took a jab at the University of Miami by declaring that Miami University is the only Miami. He even detailed some of his favorite hangouts during his time as a student-athlete.

But Harbaugh's speech focused on the "amazing power of caring and encouragement," and how each of us can make a positive impact by taking time to look someone in the eye and point out something special in them. This is something he tries to do regularly, and he suggested the recent grads do the same.

It was a peek inside how Harbaugh talks to his players and his teams.

The only question after listening to that speech: Why did it take Miami University this long to have Harbaugh as its commencement speaker?