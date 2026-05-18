Sources: NFL owners to vote Nashville as Super Bowl LXIV host

Adam Schefter joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss why he anticipates Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV. (1:06)

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Nashville is expected to be named host of Super Bowl LXIV in 2030 by the NFL owners, who will vote for the city on Tuesday during the spring league meeting, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

This would be the first time the Music City would host the Super Bowl with the event showcasing the Titans' new stadium, which is expected to open in 2027.

Super Bowl LXI is set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14, 2027. The event will air on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC and stream on the ESPN App and NFL+ on mobile.

In 2028, the Super Bowl will be played at Atlanta's Mercedez-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons.

And in March, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that NFL owners are expected to select Las Vegas as the host city for Super Bowl LXIII following the 2028 season.

The two-day NFL spring league meeting will kick off on May 19 in Orlando, Florida.