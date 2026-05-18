Report: Urban Meyer loses grievance over firing, saving Jaguars $30M

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has lost his grievance against the team regarding receiving the balance of the remainder of his contract after his 2021 firing, according to On3.com.

An independent arbiter ruled the Jaguars were able to fire Meyer with cause and would not have to pay him more than $30 million for the final four years of his contract, which he would have been due had the arbiter ruled the Jaguars fired Meyer without cause, per the report.

The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 16, 2021, ending an 11-month tenure that included a 2-11 record, multiple off-field incidences, and kicker Josh Lambo's allegation that Meyer kicked him in the leg while he was stretching in warmups before a practice during the week of the final preseason game.

Urban Meyer was fired by the Jaguars in 2021 after an 11-month tenure that included a 2-11 record and multiple off-field incidences. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

Lambo filed a lawsuit against Meyer and the Jaguars in May 2022 alleging Meyer created a hostile work environment and the team did nothing to stop it. Lambo voluntarily dismissed all claims against the Jaguars with prejudice on Feb. 20, 2026, but his case against Meyer is still pending, per Duval County court records. A trial date has been set for Aug. 3.

Meyer's Jaguars tenure included tension between him and his staff and players and several missteps. He hired Chris Boyle, who had been accused of making racist remarks and bullying Black players at the University of Iowa, as director of sports performance. Boyle later resigned.

Meyer also didn't fly back to Jacksonville with his team after a Thursday night game in Cincinnati, causing widespread criticism. That weekend, videos emerged that went viral of Meyer with a woman who was not his wife at a Columbus, Ohio, bar. Meyer was reprimanded by owner Shad Khan and later apologized to the organization.