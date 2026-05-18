Marshawn Lynch's whirlwind few weeks includes 'Euphoria,' MMA photography

Rousey vs. Carano is now available to watch globally only on Netflix. (1:34)

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Marshawn Lynch might be best known for his iconic runs on the football field, but the former Pro Bowl running back has also been a man of many talents in his post-football life -- and the last month encapsulates that extensive variety.

From being behind the camera at an MMA card and in front of it as an actor in "Euphoria," making appearances at major NASCAR events and participating in a Netflix roast, Lynch has seemingly been everywhere recently.

Lynch's jam-packed past few weeks began on April 12, when Season 3 of "Euphoria" premiered -- with the Super Bowl champion running back among the cast. It's the latest and biggest role in a budding acting career (Lynch previously received an Independent Spirit award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance for his role as Mr. G in the 2023 comedy film "Bottoms.")

"He has this natural charisma," fellow "Euphoria" castmate Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje told the New York Times. "It's like an innate confidence, a sense of self, and he oozes that."

Lynch has additionally been active in the NASCAR space over the past month. In late April, he was in attendance on back-to-back days at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, for the 2026 Ag-Pro 300 and 2026 Jack Link's 500. The appearances come on the heels of a memorable visit to the Daytona 500 earlier in the year.

The veteran running back has also continued to ply his trade as a photographer. Lynch took photos at NFL games last year and added MMA to his sports photography résumé over the weekend. He was behind the camera at Saturday's Most Valuable Promotions fight card, which was headlined by a matchup between Ronda Rousey (who once outwrestled Lynch on the reality competition show "Stars on Mars") and Gina Carano.

House photographer Marshawn Lynch capturing Ronda Rousey before #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/cdfxxLof6f — Netflix (@netflix) May 17, 2026

If all that wasn't enough for one schedule, Lynch also found time to be the subject of a comedy roast for Kevin Hart's Netflix series "Funny AF," which premiered on April 27.

Nicknamed "Beast Mode," Lynch was never easy to slow down on the gridiron in his playing days. His current interests in new ventures seem to be following a similarly relentless theme.