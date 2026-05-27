NFL trade offers for Coleman, Kmet, Richardson, Thibodeaux

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NFL teams are done with the bulk of their offseason moves, but we could still see a few more trades over the course of the summer. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is expected to end up with the Patriots once we get into June, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but who else could get moved? And how might those deals look?

We asked four ESPN NFL analysts to pitch realistic trade offers for four veterans: Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman, Bears tight end Cole Kmet, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. and Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Then we had our NFL Nation reporters pick the best deal (or pass on all of the offers), playing the role of general manager for the team they cover.

Could Coleman, Kmet, Richardson and Thibodeaux really get traded? And if so, what would these veterans' talents warrant on the market? Here's how our trade market simulation played out, with a background on each player's situation before going into the deals.

Jump to:

Coleman | Kmet

Richardson | Thibodeaux

The latest on a potential Keon Coleman trade

Speculation has swirled around Coleman's standing with the team after Bills owner Terry Pegula voluntarily spoke about him after the firing of former head coach Sean McDermott. Pegula said Buffalo's previous coaching staff "pushed to draft" Coleman with the 33rd pick in 2024, though general manager Brandon Beane clarified that he "made the pick."

Coleman has yet to hit his stride, with 38 catches for 404 yards in 2025. But any hint of a trade has been shut down by Beane, as he said the team intends for Coleman to remain in Buffalo and that the Bills have rebuffed any teams reaching out with interest. If something dramatically shifted, a post-June 1 trade would create $1.7 million in cap space and under $2.2 million in 2027.

"Keon, it's not lip service," Beane said. "We're excited about Keon." -- Alaina Getzenberg, Bills reporter

Four hypothetical trade offers for Coleman

Jeremy Fowler's offer:

Bills get: 2027 fifth-round pick

Ravens get: Coleman

Why this deal makes sense: Buffalo seems content with keeping Coleman, but Baltimore can jump into the fray to improve its thin receiver depth. Coleman's play style should fit with Jackson, as he's a big receiver with catch radius. This would also allow Buffalo to develop fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell for a sizeable role in the offense.

Dan Graziano's offer:

Bills get: 2028 fifth-round pick

Commanders get: Coleman

Why this deal makes sense: The Commanders still might end up with Brandon Aiyuk once the 49ers give up and cut him, but that's taking longer than expected. They need receiver depth behind Terry McLaurin, and this is a low-cost flyer on a player with good draft pedigree. Washington still hasn't re-signed Deebo Samuel, who led the team in targets (99), receptions (72), receiving yards (727) and receiving touchdowns (five) last season.

Ben Solak's offer:

Bills get: 2028 fifth-round pick

Raiders get: Coleman, 2028 seventh-round pick

Why this deal makes sense: The Raiders don't have a big-framed receiver on their roster, which is one of the lone weaknesses of a skill position group that's otherwise well constructed. Coleman would join the depth chart behind Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor, challenging second-year players Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. for snaps. Rookie QB Fernando Mendoza loved to throw back-shoulder balls to big-bodied receivers like Coleman during his time with the Hoosiers.

Seth Walder's offer:

Bills get: 2027 fourth-round pick

Falcons get: Coleman, 2028 sixth-round pick

Why this deal makes sense: The Falcons are a logical fit because of where they are as a team -- starting over at head coach and GM, with long-term uncertainty at quarterback. They can afford to take a shot on Coleman's upside, and he would immediately add value to a receivers room that doesn't feature much after Drake London (Olamide Zaccheaus, Jahan Dotson and third-round pick Zachariah Branch). And if Coleman breaks out in Year 3, the Falcons would have him under contract for 2027, too.

The verdict: No offer gets the job done

While the Bills would be intrigued by Walder's offer from the Falcons, the team is holding firm on Coleman remaining in Buffalo and rejecting all four offers. Coleman has said he understands what is on the line this season, and the Bills are currently committed to giving him this chance. Whether it can all come together in Buffalo, however, is still a big question. -- Getzenberg

play 2:06 Joe Brady: Best thing for Keon Coleman is me becoming head coach Joe Brady tells Rich Eisen he's fully behind Keon Coleman, emphasizing his development alongside Josh Allen.

The latest on a potential Cole Kmet trade

Given how reliant Ben Johnson's offense is on tight ends (third-most plays with multiple TEs in 2025), Kmet is still a valuable part of Chicago's scheme as its No. 2 behind Colston Loveland. But for how much longer?

Kmet's contract was restructured prior to the draft to reduce his 2026 cap hit to $7.775 million, while escalating his cap number to $15.425 million for 2027 (the last year of his contract). Chicago then used a third-round pick on Stanford's Sam Roush, but he should primarily upgrade the No. 3 tight end role in 13 personnel (3 TEs, 1 WR, 1 RB) that Durham Smythe filled last season.

The Bears have made no indication of wanting to move Kmet, who was their top producing tight end from 2021 to 2024. "Nothing changes as far as our feelings with Cole," general manager Ryan Poles said after drafting Roush. Chicago would take on $6.425 million in dead money for 2026 with $1.35 million saved against the cap if they traded Kmet after June 1.

"Cole's locked in. Even contract-wise, he's locked in," Poles said in April. "It's not just whatever spot he is on the tight end depth chart, but his leadership and what he means to this team is -- we view him highly." -- Courtney Cronin, Bears reporter

Four hypothetical trade offers for Kmet

Jeremy Fowler's offer:

Bears get: 2027 third-round pick, 2028 fifth-round pick

Panthers get: Kmet, 2028 sixth-round pick

Why this deal makes sense: The Panthers, long in transition, are closer to contention after their first playoff appearance since 2017. Tight end is the glaring offensive need after they didn't address the position in free agency or the draft. Kmet is 27 and on a reasonable contract, so he has real value. This move would allow the Bears to showcase Roush alongside Loveland while bolstering future draft capital.

Dan Graziano's offer:

Bears get: 2028 third-round pick

Ravens get: Kmet

Why this deal makes sense: A 2027 third-rounder seems a tad rich straight up, and the Bears are short on 2027 middle-round picks after the Garrett Bradbury trade. So here they still get a valuable Day 2 pick, just delayed a year, while the Ravens get some badly needed help at a position that was hollowed out by the departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar.

Ben Solak's offer:

Bears get: 2027 third-round pick

Chiefs get: Kmet, 2027 fifth-round pick

Why this deal makes sense: This is a strong offer, but Kansas City likely has the biggest tight end need in the league. Travis Kelce plays much more slot receiver than true tight end, while Noah Gray and Jared Wiley have not moved the needle behind him. As the Chiefs commit to a better rushing attack, they need skill position players who can block. Kmet can reconnect with coordinator Eric Bieniemy and adds a much-needed dimension as a traditional Y tight end.

Seth Walder's offer:

Bears get: 2027 fourth-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

Dolphins get: Kmet

Why this deal makes sense: The Dolphins might be rebuilding but still need talent, especially to give quarterback Malik Willis a chance. Kmet would immediately be the presumptive starter in a trade like this, adding value as both a receiver and a blocker to Miami's offense. The receivers currently on Miami's roster combined for 73 receptions and 888 receiving yards last season.

The verdict: No offer gets the job done

Barring a package that would include a position of need in return -- such as a pass rusher -- it doesn't benefit the Bears' offense to move Kmet before the 2026 season.

If I had to pick an offer, Walder's offer from the Dolphins would give Chicago the best value. DraftKings Sportsbook set Miami's over/under at 4.5 wins, meaning those fourth- and sixth-round picks could come higher in the draft order. That's enticing, especially because Chicago is sitting out of the fifth round after trading its selection for Bradbury.

Kmet will be 29 by the time his contract expires in 2027. A trade, while unexpected, would allow the Bears to come away with something if they let him walk as a free agent. -- Cronin

The latest on a potential Anthony Richardson Sr. trade

Richardson requested a trade in February, and the Colts agreed to try and accommodate him. No deal has materialized yet, but Richardson's decision earlier this month to finally show up for voluntary offseason workouts hasn't changed his position. A future in Indianapolis seems doubtful after a messy three seasons filled with injuries, benchings and wavering by the Colts.

But with most quarterback roles around the league already filled, Indianapolis' attempts to deal him might not be fruitful. Any team that trades for Richardson before Aug. 1 would pay him $5.385 million for 2026. But if he's dealt after his Aug. 1 roster bonus is paid, the amount he's owed drops to $1.145 million. -- Stephen Holder, Colts reporter

Four hypothetical trade offers for Richardson

Jeremy Fowler's offer:

Colts get: 2027 fifth-round pick

Packers get: Richardson

Why this deal makes sense: Richardson wants to be in a variation of the McVay-Shanahan-LaFleur system and took notice of what Packers coach Matt LaFleur did with Malik Willis. Green Bay signed Tyrod Taylor earlier this month but at a modest $2.5 million. With this trade, Indianapolis adds much-needed draft capital and moves forward with Riley Leonard as its No. 2 quarterback. And Green Bay asks Indy to cover a portion of Richardson's $5.4 million in 2026 guarantees.

Dan Graziano's offer:

Colts get: QB Tyson Bagent

Bears get: Richardson

Why this deal makes sense: I don't see anyone giving up a pick for Richardson at the moment. The Bears dangled Bagent in trade offers earlier this offseason, and here he likely gives the Colts a better backup option than Leonard.

Richardson gets to learn from Bears coach Ben Johnson and maybe show enough in the preseason that he becomes appealing to another team in trade. Heck, maybe Johnson has some ideas for how to use him in a package or two. The Bears still have Case Keenum behind Caleb Williams as a veteran backup.

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Ben Solak's offer:

Colts get: 2027 fourth-round pick

Lions get: Richardson, 2028 seventh-round pick

Why this deal makes sense: Backup quarterback has been an issue for the Lions, as Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen have not been enough to stop the team from yanking Teddy Bridgewater away from high school coaching in Florida. General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell tend to like quarterbacks with bigger bodies, so Richardson is a good fit. Campbell is an elite motivator who might help light a new fire under Richardson, either as a backup who prepares the right way or as a spot starter in the event of a Jared Goff injury.

Seth Walder's offer:

Colts get: 2027 fifth-round pick

Vikings get: Richardson

Why this deal makes sense: Richardson can come to the Kevin O'Connell school of quarterbacks and learn behind another mobile QB in Kyler Murray, who is on just a one-year contract with Minnesota. Richardson's deal expires in 2027, too, but his acquisition would give the Vikings more options going forward. Maybe Murray works out great and becomes the long-term starter in Minnesota. Or maybe Murray heads elsewhere and the Vikings see enough growth from Richardson to keep him around.

In this scenario, the Vikings could keep both Richardson and J.J. McCarthy (though that's a pretty risky backup room) or deal the latter in another trade. For Indianapolis, it can land a little draft capital now in exchange for a third-string quarterback.

The verdict: Richardson to the Vikings

There doesn't appear to be total alignment on Richardson between Colts coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard. The latter seems more inclined to try to make it work this season, while the former seems content with Leonard as Daniel Jones' backup. But if Ballard can recoup a substantive pick for Richardson, he's likely to come around.

The win-win here is Walder's offer from the Vikings. First, it gives the Colts a fifth-rounder without a pick swap like Solak's offer from Detroit. And Minnesota's fifth-rounder will likely come earlier than Green Bay's fifth-rounder, giving this deal the edge over Fowler's pitch. Additionally, it would allow Indianapolis to accommodate Richardson, as Ballard has said he'd like to do, by pairing him with a QB developer in O'Connell. That's precisely what Richardson has been hoping for. -- Holder

The latest on a potential Kayvon Thibodeaux trade

Thibodeaux was the No. 5 selection in the 2022 draft and is set to play on his fifth-year option at $14.751 million. Realistically, he's the Giants' third edge rusher behind Brian Burns and Abdul Carter this season.

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However, the Giants aren't just going to give him away. They would have traded him for the right return earlier this year (i.e., second-round pick). A source said Thibodeaux has impressed the new staff this offseason and is valued significantly higher than what the rest of the league offered.

"You can never have enough pass rushers" is something you've consistently heard from coach John Harbaugh and the Giants this offseason. -- Jordan Raanan, Giants reporter

Four hypothetical trade offers for Thibodeaux

Jeremy Fowler's offer:

Giants get: 2027 third-round pick

Saints get: Thibodeaux

Why this deal makes sense: The Giants would likely need a quality Day 2 pick to part with Thibodeaux, especially with Arvell Reese starting his career at inside linebacker. But New Orleans has inquired about Thibodeaux and still has a need at edge rusher after failing to reach a deal with Cameron Jordan thus far. In 2027, the Saints have a third-rounder and two fourth-rounders with which to maneuver.

Dan Graziano's offer:

Giants get: 2027 fifth-round pick

Patriots get: Thibodeaux

Why this deal makes sense: The Patriots still need edge help, have an extra fifth-rounder from the Garrett Bradbury trade and likely won't have a ton of valuable draft capital after the A.J. Brown deal. Former Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen is now on Mike Vrabel's defensive staff in New England, though things didn't go great in New York and I don't know whether that makes it more or less likely they'd be interested in Thibodeaux.

Ben Solak's offer:

Giants get: 2027 fourth-round pick

Chiefs get: Thibodeaux

Why this deal makes sense: In recent drafts, the Chiefs have been dumping picks into edge rusher to find more juice: 2023 first-rounder Felix Anudike-Uzomah, 2025 third-rounder Ashton Gillotte and 2026 second-rounder R Mason Thomas. Why not add one more dart throw in Thibodeaux, who can fill a designated pass rush role while Gillotte takes more early-down work?

The Chiefs do have an extra third-rounder next year as a result of the Trent McDuffie trade, but I don't think the Giants will be able to wrench a Day 2 pick from anyone for Thibodeaux, who has been only a rotational player to this point in his career.

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Seth Walder's offer:

Giants get: 2028 third-round pick

Rams get: Thibodeaux, 2028 sixth-round pick

Why this deal makes sense: This is a rich-get-richer scenario for the Rams, who already have Jared Verse and Byron Young at edge. Both Verse and Young were among the top-35 players in sacks last season (12 and 7.5, respectively).

Thibodeaux, who fits with the pair in the sense that he also is a strong run defender, can rotate in with that group. And if he lives up to the upside of his draft status, then Los Angeles would become even more dangerous.

The verdict: No offer gets the job done

Fowler's offer from the Saints is clearly the best, and it would definitely be contemplated. But in the end, does it make the Giants better this season? No, it makes them worse.

Harbaugh is not interested in a rebuild. He wants to compete for a playoff spot this season. So given that the Giants were originally looking for better than a third-round pick for Thibodeaux, they pass on a third-round pick next year. The Giants could always reconsider their stance on Thibodeaux at the trade deadline depending on the state of the team. But if he has a strong season, they could franchise-tag and trade him next year.

None of these offers are what the Giants are looking for at the moment. It would have to be a deal that absolutely blows them away. -- Raanan