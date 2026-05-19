Penix, back to practicing, says goal is to return for Week 1

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., now back to participating in practice following ACL surgery in November, said Tuesday he's planning to be ready for Week 1.

"Ever since I got hurt, that's been a goal," Penix said Tuesday. "But at the same time, I've got to focus on the right now and right now I've got to do whatever I can to get better each and every day."

Penix said he started throwing again in mid-March and he feels mostly normal at this stage. He has been doing individual drills during practice, as well as 7-on-7 sessions, though he has not yet started competing in 11-on-11 team sessions, Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Penix tore his ACL in a game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 last November. This is his third torn ACL in eight seasons; Penix tore his right ACL twice while in college. So, this is a process Penix is familiar with.

"I feel like myself," Penix said. "I feel great. I feel really good. Right now, I'll just say as long as nobody falls into my leg ... but I feel great. I feel like I'm right where I need to be."

While Stefanski said he'd rather not put a timetable on when Penix might be ready for live play, Penix's teammates have been pleasantly surprised with where is right now.

"It's crazy, isn't it?" Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom said. "I asked him, I was like, 'You're good?' And he's like, 'Yeah, I'm good. I'm rolling.' And then he looks fantastic out here. So, I'm really happy for him. I know he's been through so much physically in his career. So, for him to have this kind of moment coming back, I'm really happy for him and he's really worked hard. He looks great."

The Falcons signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in March. so there is a full-fledged quarterback competition now in Atlanta. Tagovailoa is getting reps with the first team as Penix works his way back. Both had moments of success Tuesday in practice, though Penix was shaky to start, going 2-of-5 in his first 7-on-7 work of the afternoon.

Penix said Tagovailoa has been "awesome" as a teammate and the quarterback competition isn't affecting him negatively. Veteran Trevor Siemian got the second-team reps in 11-on-11 sessions Tuesday.

"I'd say I'm running my own race," Penix said. "I can't look in another lane, but at the same time, we are working together. That's what it's all about, working together and helping each other finish the race. And obviously we want to come out on top as far as this team."

The Falcons' social media team posted a video last week of Penix taking snaps from under center, which he did not do much in former offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's offense his first two seasons in the league. There had been speculation that Penix might not be able to be under center often due to his past knee issues.

Penix reiterated Tuesday that is not the case and said he can do whatever Stefanski and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees ask of him.

"I'm comfortable with whatever," Penix said. "I've always been comfortable with whatever and we move forward."