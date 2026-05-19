NFL OKs up to 10 int'l games in '27; teams can't protect games

Mike Tannenbaum and Louis Riddick weigh in on the NFL's slate of international games this season. (2:02)

Which international NFL games are the most intriguing? (2:02)

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ORLANDO, Fla. -- The NFL on Tuesday approved the ability to play up to 10 international games starting in 2027, up from eight games previously.

"There's a path to 10 [international games] in 2027," executive vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said from the NFL's spring league meeting.

The league also voted to strip teams' ability to protect any home games from international play. Previously, teams could protect two games.

The 2026 slate features nine international games -- eight league-run games and a London game as part of an agreement with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Wembley Stadium. Playing that ninth game required NFLPA approval as collectively bargained. Now, the league can play the 10 games plus the Wembley game with NFLPA approval.

Melbourne, Australia; Rio de Janeiro, London (three games), Paris, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City are this year's host sites, and the league is scouting future sites.

Asian markets such as Japan "have complexities [due to travel] but are important" to the landscape and something the league could explore as future sites, O'Reilly said.

The league's growing international profile has led to questions about whether a Super Bowl will be played on foreign soil. O'Reilly said that's "not a front-burner issue" as of now.

But many around the league believe the league eventually could be close to playing one international game a week during the regular season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said 16 international games is the goal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.