Sources: Chiefs' Rice had surgery on right knee last week

One week before being ordered to serve 30 days in jail for a probation violation, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice underwent a cleanup surgery on his right knee to remove loose debris that was causing inflammation, league sources told ESPN.

Rice is expected to be sidelined for two months but is expected to be ready for training camp later this summer, sources said.

Rice underwent the surgery last week in Dallas, sources said, but he did it before knowing he would be sentenced after violating the terms of his probation for his role in a crash that left multiple people injured on a Dallas highway two years ago.

Now in a Dallas County jail, Rice will be unable to get the type of medical attention and rehab that could have expedited his return from last week's surgery.

Fortunately for Rice, there was no structural damage to his knee. But a debridement was needed to help relieve the discomfort he was experiencing.

Rice initially hurt his knee in a collision with Patrick Mahomes during a September 2024 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Doctors initially thought Rice tore his ACL then, but it turned out to be a torn lateral collateral ligament and a damaged hamstring tendon and posterolateral corner.

Still, the effects of that injury lingered, and Rice addressed the issue last week by having surgery.