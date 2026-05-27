Broncos' Nik Bonitto is striving for the next level in 2026

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With his right wrist now repaired after recent surgery and his offseason work underway, Denver Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto believes he will be more ready for the increased attention he expects to get from opposing offenses in the 2026 NFL season.

"I learned a lot of lessons, I feel like, last year," Bonitto said at a recent appearance to shop with some teens from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. "Just as far as battling through injuries, just to see what it's like to actually have a protection plan around me and how to work through those things and continue to find ways to make plays and also help other guys make plays while I'm handling those chips and double-teams."

Bonitto's career arc is a testament to his hard work, organizational development and the Broncos' belief in him -- even if Bonitto wasn't an immediate subscriber to that faith. He asked defensive coordinator Vance Joseph if "he had the right guy" after Joseph outlined the double-digit sack seasons he believed were on the way after Bonitto's 1.5-sack rookie season in 2022.

Bonitto has since blossomed into a two-time Pro Bowl selection over the past two seasons, earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2024. His 14 sacks in 2025 were a career best, the fourth straight season he established a new personal benchmark. The Broncos' pass-rush improvement has mirrored Bonitto's jump, as Denver set single-season franchise sack records the past two seasons (63 in 2024 and 68 in 2025). And as Year 5 approaches, Bonitto has tried to prepare himself for what he thinks is waiting for him and the Super Bowl-contending Broncos.

"He's putting in that work," said fellow edge rusher Jonathon Cooper, who had eight sacks last season. "We're all already putting in that work."

Double-teams started coming for Bonitto the second half of last season, and he has studied rushers such as reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, 2024 NFL sack champion Trey Hendrickson and All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to see how they handle them. Parsons faced the highest double-team rate in the league last season (37.8% of his rush attempts).

"I kind of just go around and watch the guys around the league who kind of have to deal with that same treatment or even more," Bonitto said. "What moves are they using? How are they aligning themselves? Just putting that in my game when the time comes."

Bonitto's double-team rate was 15.4% for the season, but it spiked down the stretch, going from 11.4% in the first 10 games of 2025 to 19.5% in the final seven games. His production fell as a result, going from 9.5 sacks in the first 10 games to 4.5 in the last seven.

That final push saw him end the season with 1.5 sacks over the last four games (all in the season finale). He had only four combined quarterback hits in those games. Contrast that with his torrid start to the season, and Bonitto said homework needed to be done, especially with running back and tight end chips being added to the increased double-team frequency.

"[Just] get myself right from last year," Bonitto said. "Just continue to work hard ... keep at it."

Along with film study, Bonitto is boosted by renewed health. He played most of last season with a heavy brace on his right hand/wrist, a result of a wrist injury suffered when he slammed a fist into the turf following the final play of a Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bonitto had surgery a few weeks after the end of the season and said he feels "really good and just rehabbing."

Bonitto is also confident that he'll have the support around him to implement his desired improvements. The Broncos mostly ran it back during free agency, with the first- and second-string slots on the depth chart looking very similar to 2025, but there were a few alterations. Defensive tackle John Franklin-Myers left during free agency, while linebacker Dre Greenlaw was released.

Those holes could be filled by third-round defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim and linebacker Jonah Elliss, among others. Elliss was an edge rusher his first two seasons, but Broncos coach Sean Payton said he will get a look at inside linebacker.

"With Jonah, if people like actually watch the games they'll see a lot of the times, like on third downs, he was lined up at inside 'backer already," Bonitto said. "And we have multiple packages for him and he was one of our best cover players when we drop him in coverage. ... I have no doubts about his talent; he's one of the most talented guys on the team."

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Que Robinson, last year's fourth-round pick, is also in line for more playing time on the edge. General manager George Paton said earlier this offseason that Robinson "may have the most upside" of any 2025 Denver draftee. The Broncos point to their Week 16 loss to the Jaguars as evidence of Robinson's developmental momentum, as he had three tackles, two quarterback knockdowns and a pass batted down in 19 defensive snaps.

"He's kind of earned that step up in his role," Bonitto said of Robinson. "In the times he did play last year he made his plays."

Perhaps a Robinson ascension could draw some attention from Bonitto and Cooper, causing Bonitto's double-team work to be a case of overpreparation. Either way, Bonitto is ready for another big season in Denver.