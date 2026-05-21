How Derrick Henry's brief scare underscores durability for Ravens

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- During the first week of the Baltimore Ravens' organized team activities, running back Derrick Henry ran forward after a fake handoff, accidentally knocked knees with a defensive player and fell to the ground.

Things suddenly went silent at the practice field, where Henry remained on his back for what felt like an excruciating period of time. Some players even took a knee.

"I probably laid there too long," Henry said after practice. "I saw everybody's faces, but I was fine."

After a few minutes, Henry was back on his feet. He grabbed a ball to tuck under his right arm and flexed his knee a couple of times. Then, Henry was running team drills again like nothing happened.

While there has been plenty of attention about Henry's impact on NFL history -- he's 1,901 yards away from cracking the top five all-time rushers -- his durability has stabilized one of the most unsettled positions in recent Ravens history. After cutting Ray Rice following the 2013 season, Baltimore went a decade without the same running back carrying the ball over 200 times in consecutive seasons.

The Ravens went from the likes of Justin Forsett to Alex Collins to Gus Edwards to Mark Ingram II to Devonta Freeman. Baltimore enjoyed a steady amount of production in the ground game. There just wasn't much continuity during that run.

When Henry arrived from the Tennessee Titans, he ran the ball 325 times in 2024, which was the second most in team history. Henry followed that up by carrying it 307 times last season.

Over the past four seasons, Henry has been sidelined once. He has started 51 straight games.

"I love putting the work in, conditioning, being in the weight room, being around the guys and putting the work in the offseason," Henry said. "And around this time, this is where you get to tune up everything, make mistakes [and] learn from those mistakes. And then when training camp comes around, you're rolling. But the offseason is just putting the work in as much as you can so the results will show when it is time."

Even though Henry brings the same mindset and attitude into his personal workouts, he is experiencing change in Baltimore, where the Ravens have a new head coach in Jesse Minter and a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle. This is familiar ground for Henry, who had five offensive coordinators (Terry Robiskie, Matt LaFleur, Arthur Smith, Todd Downing and Tim Kelly) in eight seasons with the Titans.

With Doyle bringing in his playbook, Henry is learning new formations, terminology, motions and cadences.

Minter has been impressed with Henry off and on the field.

"Just to see a guy like that with the experience and success that he's had sort of go about his process of getting better, he's an unbelievable example for everybody else on the team -- offense, defense, whatever -- of how you operate when you want to learn, and you want to be the best," Minter said. "So, it's just unbelievable the way he goes about his business. It's really cool to see."

Henry is looking to gain over 1,500 yards rushing in three straight seasons for the first time in his career. He will get help from a reworked offensive line where the only returning starters are left tackle Ronnie Stanley and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

Baltimore recently upgraded at guard, drafting Olaivavega Ioane with the No. 14 overall pick and signing John Simpson to a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency. The Ravens are currently going with longtime backup Danny Pinter at the starting center spot, but they could eventually make a move at that position later this offseason.

Simpson couldn't contain his excitement when asked about blocking for Henry for the first time.

"I don't even have words to explain it," Simpson said. "I'm not going to lie. I mean, the best way I can explain it is just like crazy. It's going to be insane. It's going to be fun for sure."