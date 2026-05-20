Browns' Monken praises Sanders' development: 'Come a long way'

On "Get Up," Peter Schrager weighs in Deshaun Watson's chances to reclaim the Browns' QB1 job after being sidelined with an injury last season. (0:41)

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BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken praised quarterback Shedeur Sanders' development Wednesday, saying the second-year player has "come a long way."

"I think Shedeur's come miles, in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts," Monken said. "I think he's really, really come a long way."

Sanders, who started seven games as a rookie in 2025, continued to split first-team reps in team drills with Deshaun Watson in the Browns' quarterback competition Wednesday. Cleveland held its second OTA practice and its first open to the media.

Monken was also complimentary of Watson, who is healthy after tearing his Achilles in October 2024 and missing all of the 2025 season.

"Deshaun's athleticism shows up," Monken said. "Obviously he's had that, but he's had injuries that have set him back. I wouldn't say it's a surprise, but it's exciting to see -- it's a weapon for him. It's one of his superpowers, his athleticism."

The other quarterbacks on the roster, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green, took second- and third-team reps behind Watson and Sanders.

Monken, who is in his first year as the Browns' head coach, reiterated his desire to name a starting quarterback by the time training camp starts in late July but not rush into a decision.

"You'd love to have it at every position at the end of spring, but you can't guarantee that," Monken said. We'll have it set for Jacksonville [in Week 1]."