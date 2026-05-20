Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza impresses coaches, teammates

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has already made a strong impression during his first month with the Las Vegas Raiders, with coach Klint Kubiak saying the No. 1 pick has been "as advertised."

"[He has] not disappointed," Kubiak said after Wednesday's OTA practice. "He's working his tail off. It's very important to him that he asks a lot of great questions when he gets on the field. He's no B.S.; he's all ball."

The Raiders continue to ease Mendoza into the offense. During the team period, which was open to reporters, Kirk Cousins was the first quarterback on the field, followed by Aidan O'Connell and then Mendoza.

Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza has impressed teammates and coaches in his first month. "Anything that you put in front of him, he's going to attack it," coach Klint Kubiak said. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kubiak didn't provide a specific timeline for when he'd like to name a starting quarterback, instead saying that the answer will reveal itself during training camp and that he wants his players to decide who should be the starter.

The expectation is for Cousins to begin the season as the starter, given his experience and familiarity with Kubiak's offense from their time together when Kubiak was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings (2019-21).

Kubiak said Cousins is the leader the team is counting on now. He added that each quarterback has been very coachable, including Mendoza.

"Anything that you put in front of him, he's going to attack it," Kubiak said of Mendoza. "Anything new, he spends extra time on. You can tell he fixes things from one day to the next."

Left tackle Kolton Miller said Mendoza is always wired and has been a sponge, soaking in information and taking notes during team meetings.

"It's new to him, but he's handling it great," Miller said.

Wednesday provided glimpses of more than the Raiders' quarterback battle. Defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, was seen at practice. Even though he did not participate, Crosby stretched with his teammates at the beginning.

He is not expected to practice during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Kubiak is hopeful, however, that Crosby will be ready by training camp.

"That's the goal," Kubiak said. "He's still the first one in this building every day, working. He's a leader on our team, and when he's out there, you feel his presence. And yes, we're counting on him being there for training camp, and I wouldn't be surprised if Maxx [is] ahead of schedule."