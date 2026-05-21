Titans hire Dave Gardi as executive VP of football operations

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans hired Dave Gardi, formerly of the Washington Commanders, to be their executive vice president of football operations.

Gardi fills the position vacated by Chad Brinker, who resigned last month.

Gardi will oversee football administration, strategy and analytics, research, video, and team operations, among other departments. Unlike Brinker, who reported to controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, Gardi will report directly to general manager Mike Borgonzi.

"We're thrilled to have Dave join us here in Nashville," Borgonzi said in a statement. "He's extremely respected around the NFL and brings a plethora of experience and valuable perspective, molded together by two decades at the league office, in addition to time on the club side of operations. Dave will make an immediate impact here with the Titans and we're excited to welcome him and his family to Tennessee."

Gardi spent the past two seasons with the Commanders as senior vice president of football initiatives. He served as a liaison to the league office and provided support to Washington's coaching staff and front office in areas such as in-game management, compliance, and analyzing officiating trends.

Before joining the Commanders, Gardi spent 21 years with the NFL league office. He was a four-year quarterback at Brown and also has a law degree from Hofstra.