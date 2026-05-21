Eagles' Nolan Smith arrested after car clocked at 135 mph in Georgia

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. was arrested on May 15 and accused of speeding and reckless driving in Georgia, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office told ESPN Wednesday.

According to notes taken by a member of the Sheriff's Office that night, Smith was clocked going 135 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone on the interstate at 10:41 in the evening, a representative said.

Smith made bond and was released shortly after the arrest, the Sheriff's Office said, adding that a future court date for Smith has been issued.

The Georgia Gazette was first to report Smith's arrest.

Smith, 25, was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, reuniting with other key members from a dominant Georgia defense including Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. He posted 6.5 regular season sacks in 2024 and four more in the playoffs during the Eagles' Super Bowl run. Smith has 10.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss over three seasons in Philadelphia.

The Eagles' organized team activities begin May 26.