NFC North: QB buzz, plus underrated, surprising roster moves

NFC North teams moved through the offseason knowing another bruising divisional schedule awaits them in 2026.

All four franchises finished with winning records last season, the second time that's happened in an NFL division since its 2002 realignment, and they all responded by looking for ways to bolster their competitiveness.

The Detroit Lions revamped their offense, most notably by hiring offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kyler Murray and the Green Bay Packers added three veteran free agents on defense. The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, decided they could never have enough promising tight ends by making Stanford's Sam Roush a third-round draft pick.

Lions reporter Eric Woodyard, Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, Bears reporter Courtney Cronin and Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert break down how the offseason has played out for each team, with projected win totals provided by ESPN analyst Mike Clay.

As for who will win the NFC North, DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Lions the best odds, followed by the Packers, Bears and Vikings.

ESPN

2025 record: 9-8

Mike Clay's 2026 projected win total: 12

Odds to win NFC North: +185

Strength of schedule: Sixth-easiest schedule in NFL

Most surprising move of the offseason

Under GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, the identity of the Lions has been built on grit and loyalty. So, it was surprising to see the organization part ways with veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who was the team's longest-tenured player, as well as releasing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow in March to save $5.6 million against the salary cap. Veteran running back David Montgomery was also traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for O-lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. These moves were surprising because Decker, Glasgow and Montgomery all played key roles on offense over the past few seasons.

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The offseason moves have helped the QB position

After failing to reach the postseason for the first time since 2022, the Lions used this offseason to prioritize improving the offensive line. Detroit drafted Clemson OT Blake Miller with the 17th pick while adding three new linemen in free agency. They signed former Panthers center Cade Mays to a three-year deal, ex-Dolphins lineman Larry Borom and free agent guard Ben Bartch to beef up the unit. Improved pass protection is key for quarterback Jared Goff, who had a 62-point drop-off in Total QBR when he was pressured (14) compared to not pressured (76), per ESPN Research. Only San Francisco backup Mac Jones (65-point drop-off) was affected more.

Most underrated move

The signing of unrestricted free agent running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco is viewed as a replacement for Montgomery, who was traded to Houston, and he's confident that his violent running style will complement Jahmyr Gibbs' speed in the backfield.

He is hopeful that the move to Detroit will also spark a new beginning for a career that has gotten off track. Last season, he finished with a disappointing 462 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in 13 games but appears to be motivated by the new situation.

Holmes was focused on adding players this offseason, such as Pacheco, to reestablish Detroit's blue-collar identity because "the urgency needed to be more pushed up on everything" after missing the postseason, he said during the NFL draft.

Move that will have the biggest impact on next season

Hiring Petzing as offensive coordinator. Petzing is replacing John Morton, who was fired after one season in the role. So far, Petzing has earned the respect of Campbell and his players through his work ethic and résumé. He had been the Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator for the previous three seasons.

In 2025, Detroit was still among the league leaders in total points per game (28.3) but struggled to find an offensive identity outside of home run plays. This was despite having Pro Bowlers Gibbs and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, among other playmakers. The team is hoping to change that under Petzing.

"When you listen to him and you sit down with him, and you listen to him talk, he understands quarterback play," Campbell said of Petzing during the NFL's owners meeting in March. "He understands tight end. He understands O-line. He understands receivers. He's coached all of those. He can coach it from the ground up -- all of it. That gives you good direction."