NFC North: QB buzz, plus underrated, surprising roster moves

NFC North teams moved through the offseason knowing another bruising divisional schedule awaits them in 2026.
All four franchises finished with winning records last season, the second time that's happened in an NFL division since its 2002 realignment, and they all responded by looking for ways to bolster their competitiveness.
The Detroit Lions revamped their offense, most notably by hiring offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. The Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kyler Murray and the Green Bay Packers added three veteran free agents on defense. The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, decided they could never have enough promising tight ends by making Stanford's Sam Roush a third-round draft pick.
Lions reporter Eric Woodyard, Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, Bears reporter Courtney Cronin and Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert break down how the offseason has played out for each team, with projected win totals provided by ESPN analyst Mike Clay.
As for who will win the NFC North, DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Lions the best odds, followed by the Packers, Bears and Vikings.
Detroit Lions
2025 record: 9-8
Mike Clay's 2026 projected win total: 12
Odds to win NFC North: +185
Strength of schedule: Sixth-easiest schedule in NFL
Most surprising move of the offseason
Under GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, the identity of the Lions has been built on grit and loyalty. So, it was surprising to see the organization part ways with veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who was the team's longest-tenured player, as well as releasing offensive lineman Graham Glasgow in March to save $5.6 million against the salary cap. Veteran running back David Montgomery was also traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for O-lineman Juice Scruggs, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. These moves were surprising because Decker, Glasgow and Montgomery all played key roles on offense over the past few seasons.
The offseason moves have helped the QB position
After failing to reach the postseason for the first time since 2022, the Lions used this offseason to prioritize improving the offensive line. Detroit drafted Clemson OT Blake Miller with the 17th pick while adding three new linemen in free agency. They signed former Panthers center Cade Mays to a three-year deal, ex-Dolphins lineman Larry Borom and free agent guard Ben Bartch to beef up the unit. Improved pass protection is key for quarterback Jared Goff, who had a 62-point drop-off in Total QBR when he was pressured (14) compared to not pressured (76), per ESPN Research. Only San Francisco backup Mac Jones (65-point drop-off) was affected more.
Most underrated move
The signing of unrestricted free agent running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco is viewed as a replacement for Montgomery, who was traded to Houston, and he's confident that his violent running style will complement Jahmyr Gibbs' speed in the backfield.
He is hopeful that the move to Detroit will also spark a new beginning for a career that has gotten off track. Last season, he finished with a disappointing 462 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in 13 games but appears to be motivated by the new situation.
Holmes was focused on adding players this offseason, such as Pacheco, to reestablish Detroit's blue-collar identity because "the urgency needed to be more pushed up on everything" after missing the postseason, he said during the NFL draft.
Move that will have the biggest impact on next season
Hiring Petzing as offensive coordinator. Petzing is replacing John Morton, who was fired after one season in the role. So far, Petzing has earned the respect of Campbell and his players through his work ethic and résumé. He had been the Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator for the previous three seasons.
In 2025, Detroit was still among the league leaders in total points per game (28.3) but struggled to find an offensive identity outside of home run plays. This was despite having Pro Bowlers Gibbs and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, among other playmakers. The team is hoping to change that under Petzing.
"When you listen to him and you sit down with him, and you listen to him talk, he understands quarterback play," Campbell said of Petzing during the NFL's owners meeting in March. "He understands tight end. He understands O-line. He understands receivers. He's coached all of those. He can coach it from the ground up -- all of it. That gives you good direction."
Green Bay Packers
2025 record: 9-7-1
Mike Clay's 2026 projected win total: 9.5
Odds to win NFC North: +205
Strength of schedule: Fourth-hardest schedule in NFL
Most surprising move of the offseason
The departure of special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia caught many in the Packers' organization by surprise. According to several people with the team, they wanted Bisaccia to return and expected him to do so. Not only did Bisaccia decide to walk away -- and take a job at Clemson University -- he waited until more than a month after the season to do so, leaving most special teams jobs already filled with the top candidates. Still, coach Matt LaFleur believes he got a strong replacement in Cam Achord, the former Patriots special teams coordinator. While Bisaccia was well liked and widely respected, the Packers' seemingly decades-long stretch of special teams ineptitude continued under the veteran coach.
The offseason moves have changed the QB position
While it was expected that the Packers would lose Malik Willis after his successful two-year run as Jordan Love's backup, that doesn't make it any easier to handle. Willis played so well in his relief appearances and fill-in starts that the Dolphins gave him $22.5 million a year to be their starter. These aren't the days of Brett Favre, when the quarterback would never miss a game, and the Packers know it.
"It's a really important thing for us," GM Brian Gutekunst said recently of the QB2 position. "Jordan, the last two years has missed some time and we've needed somebody to come in there and play at a high level to help win those games. So whoever's called upon, we're going to expect that, and when you lose a guy like Malik, it is something you're going to have to replace, and we're going to try to do that."
They're going to try veteran Tyrod Taylor, whom they signed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract ($700,000 signing bonus) and also have 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord on their offseason roster.
Most underrated move
This is more of a philosophical adjustment than just one move, but after three straight seasons with the youngest roster in the NFL, the Packers made some under-the-radar moves to change that. It started with the trade for Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (who turns 30 in July and has eight NFL seasons under his belt) and continued with the signing of 33-year-old defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (10 seasons) and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (28, five seasons). While Skyy Moore (who will be 26 at the start of the season) is the youngest of the group, he's still a veteran who could finally help the kick return game.
Move that will have the biggest impact on next season
The one they didn't make. Despite another early playoff exit, there was no head coaching change. LaFleur not only was retained but received a contract extension that was believed to add three years to the remaining one year he had on his old deal. Perhaps it will give LaFleur the security he sought, but it also will ramp up the expectations for him to take this team on a deep playoff run.
Chicago Bears
2025 record: 11-6
Mike Clay's 2026 projected win total: 9.3
Odds to win NFC North: +320
Strength of schedule: Hardest schedule in NFL
Most surprising move of the offseason
The Bears went from acknowledging that their pass rush needed improvement to saying they will rely on better coaching to fix their issues up front. In 2025, defensive end Montez Sweat led the Bears with 44 pressures while the next closest player was defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. with 17. Will coaching truly be enough to fix this team's weakest link? Coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles repeatedly talked about creating competition at every spot but fell short of doing that along the defensive line, particularly at defensive end. The Bears didn't sign or trade for an edge rusher nor did they draft one, so relying on the likes of Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker and Shemar Turner to claim the spot opposite Sweat is a gamble.
The offseason moves have benefited the QB position
Because so many of the Bears' 2025 draft picks have already flourished in this offense -- TE Colston Loveland, WR Luther Burden III, RB Kyle Monangai -- Chicago was in position to add players who can develop over time before becoming regular contributors. The Bears immediately traded for Garrett Bradbury, after Drew Dalman's surprise retirement, to help maintain continuity along the offensive line and establish the quarterback-center exchange for Caleb Williams with an experienced veteran. They then drafted Logan Jones, who will take over at center when ready, and added tight end Sam Roush and speedy receiver Zavion Thomas. The Bears are built to win games with their offense, and Williams has a cabinet stocked full of weapons to work with.
Most underrated move
The Bears ran 501 plays with multiple tight ends last season, which was the third most of any team. Roush takes on the role occupied last season by Durham Smythe, which allowed Chicago to be in 13 personnel (one RB, one WR, three TEs) on 9% of their plays (fifth in NFL). The Stanford grad's biggest attribute is his blocking.
"It didn't matter who he was blocking -- could be a big guy, could be a little DB -- and he consistently finished through the whistle each and every play," Johnson said. "You always love it when you take a player and you get a text message from somebody. One of his coaches at Stanford said he will crush himself to do whatever he can to help the football team."
While Loveland and Cole Kmet will account for most of the tight end targets in the passing game, Roush projects to make a sizable impact as a rookie given how often Johnson utilizes his tight ends in a multitude of ways.
Move that will have the biggest impact on next season
Can the back seven of the defense carry the weight for what the Bears lack up front? Chicago prioritized the secondary by signing and drafting safeties Coby Bryant and Dillon Thieneman, respectively. They also added speed they believe can change games (e.g., linebacker Devin Bush). But if the Bears still struggle to generate pressure with their pass rush (31st in 2025), can the team's DBs once again produce a high number of takeaways that gets the offense back on the field? The Bears ranked ninth in scoring last season and will rely on their offense to put up a lot of points to win games. Whether that happens -- along with its revamped safety and group of linebackers carrying the weight for what they lack along the defensive line -- will determine how far the Bears go with the NFL's most difficult strength of schedule.
Minnesota Vikings
2025 record: 9-8
Mike Clay's 2026 projected win total: 7.5
Odds to win NFC North: +500
Strength of schedule: 11th-hardest schedule in NFL
Most surprising move of the offseason
It's a tie. The first was firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah 26 days after the regular season ended. He had a rocky tenure, and rumors swirled about a potential change late in the season. But once Adofo-Mensah appeared at a news conference Jan. 13 to preview the offseason, sources inside and outside the organization assumed his job was safe. But owners Zygi and Mark Wilf continued discussing his future and announced his firing Jan. 30. The timing forced the Vikings to rely on an interim front office structure during the key team-building months of February, March and April.
The second move was the trade of linebacker Jonathan Greenard. Teams planning a playoff push don't often trade a 28-year-old pass rusher, especially one who is also a key locker-room leader. But as they reset their finances following years of high spending, the Vikings were not willing to negotiate the contract extension Greenard wanted. They also decided against forcing him to play under the terms of his existing deal, which called for him to receive $19 million in 2026.
The offseason moves have elevated the QB position
It's debatable whether the Vikings have improved the team around their quarterbacks, but what is objectively clear is that the position itself is deeper and stronger than it was a year ago. The Vikings entered OTAs in spring 2025 with a depth chart that featured J.J. McCarthy, Sam Howell and Max Brosmer. This spring, it will go like this: Kyler Murray, McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Brosmer. The upshot is that the Vikings' season is not tied to McCarthy's development. Either McCarthy will make a huge leap and beat out Murray in camp, or -- more likely -- the Vikings will have a proven veteran in Murray who could reach new heights in this offense. Re-signing Wentz for extra insurance demonstrates how serious the Vikings were about elevating their depth.
Most underrated move
Interim general manager Rob Brzezinski, the Vikings' longtime contract negotiator and salary cap analyst, took dramatic steps to reset the team's financial ledger while also preserving competitiveness. The Vikings aren't anyone's pick to win the Super Bowl, but typically when a team makes as big of a cut as the Vikings did -- their cash payroll could be roughly $100 million less in 2026 than it was in 2025 -- it can decimate a roster. But the Vikings managed to retain their core talent, including some key veterans, such as tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones Sr. via pay cuts -- and used free agency to acquire good players on relatively small deals. They will pay newcomers Murray, cornerback James Pierre and receiver Jauan Jennings a combined $13.63 million.
Move that will have the biggest impact next season
It's hard not to think about the possibilities of Murray in this offense. He'll provide an accurate and strong arm to the Vikings' downfield passing concepts, once he gets accustomed to an offense that likely will have him working under center more often than he did with the Cardinals. Murray will also offer a new element of escapability that coach Kevin O'Connell hasn't had in Minnesota, with the brief exception of Joshua Dobbs in 2023. Under O'Connell, the Vikings have been double-digit winners in the regular season when they have had solid, veteran quarterbacking. They were 13-4 with Kirk Cousins in 2022 and 14-3 with Sam Darnold in 2024. Murray more than fits the profile.