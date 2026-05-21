Eagles WR A.J. Brown ties knot with fiancée Kelsey Nicole Riley

This "I scored a touchdown" story is focused on A.J. Brown's touchdown for the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. (2:59)

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A.J. Brown is the newest member of the NFL's married club.

According to People, the Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver tied the knot with fiancée Kelsey Nicole Riley over the weekend at Montage Laguna Beach in California. The couple's wedding festivities began on Friday with a welcome party, followed by their ceremony and reception on Saturday.

Their oceanfront wedding was held in front of around 200 guests, including some of Brown's Eagles teammates and others from the NFL fraternity such as DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf.

The welcome party had a bayou theme as a tribute to Riley's home state of Louisiana -- a tradition at Louisiana weddings -- and included a New Orleans band. The menu featured shrimp and grits, fried alligator and pasta.

For their big wedding day, Brown wore a custom white Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. Brown and Riley walked down the aisle to Drake and Yebba's "Yebba's Heartbreak" and Beyoncé's "Die With You," and had their first dance together to Ledisi's "Anything for You," featuring PJ Morton.

They were married by Pastor Mike McClure Jr., who boasts over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

"[Marriage] means tying the knot and tying the covenant with God; me, her and God and making this thing official," Brown told People. "It means the world, to be honest, that someone I care about deeply and love, to make her my wife and give her my last name, it means everything."

Brown and Riley have a son together, Arthur Juan Brown Jr., 3, whom they welcomed to the world in September 2022.

Brown recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns for the Eagles in the 2025 regular season.