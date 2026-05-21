Lions sign All-Pro LB Jack Campbell to four-year extension

Pat McAfee and crew react to Jack Campbell's four-year extension with the Lions. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Jack Campbell to a four-year contract extension, putting him under contract with the franchise through the 2030 season, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the extension weren't immediately known.

The deal comes after the Lions declined to exercise the fifth-year option for the 2027 season on his rookie contract last month. The option would have been worth an estimated $21.925 million, which would have been more than the NFL's highest-paid off-ball linebacker.

Campbell, 25, enjoyed a breakout year in 2025, his third NFL season, earning first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his first Pro Bowl selection.

He emerged as the Lions' most consistent defender in 2025 with his dominance, finishing with a team-high 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks and four passes defended.

The Lions selected Campbell as the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Iowa, and he has improved each season.

Detroit also is looking to secure long-term extensions for star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, also picked in the first round of the 2023 draft, and two others picked in the second round that year: tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive back Brian Branch.

The Lions exercised the fifth-year option on Gibbs' contract, valued at $14.29 million in 2027, buying them more time to work on his extension. LaPorta and Branch are both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents after this season.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.