Titans QB Cam Ward says he's lost 10 pounds since last season

Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A noticeably slimmer Cam Ward took the field for the Tennessee Titans' first OTAs practice that was open to the media on Thursday. The quarterback said he has lost approximately 10 pounds after weighing 219 pounds last season.

"I think it'll help me with durability," Ward said. "Just being faster, getting up in the pocket, and trying to play my speed. I watch my diet more, continue to have more cardio, just work on my body, just now here and when I'm away from the building."

Ward said getting leaner was one of his many goals for the offseason. The dietary changes mostly involve monitoring his intake of calories, protein and carbs.

The second-year quarterback also focused on strengthening the right shoulder he injured on the opening drive of the season finale in January. Up to that point, Ward was the only quarterback in the NFL to have taken all of his team's snaps (951) through Week 17.

The results showed Thursday as Ward threw with ease on various passes, one of which was a 50-plus yard touchdown to rookie Carnell Tate and another was a shot he ripped to tight end Gunnar Helm across the middle during the final team period.

"His arm is perfectly healthy," Titans coach Robert Saleh said. "He's slinging the ball and has got some good velocity on it."

The Titans nutritional staff also removed all seed oils from the cafeteria according to Saleh. Veteran safety Amani Hooker said that has been a big plus for the players so far.

"That's a big thing," Hooker said. "That stuff weighs on you and can make you not feel good when we're playing."