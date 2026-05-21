$49.9M estate of ex-Commanders owner Dan Snyder hits market

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Dan Snyder's ties to the Washington, D.C., area continue to dwindle. Nearly three years after he sold the Washington Commanders, his former home was put back on the market Wednesday.

For $49.9 million.

That's $10.1 million less than what it was listed for two years ago, but still the most expensive active listing in the D.C. area. Of course, it's a lot less than what a group led by Josh Harris paid to acquire the Commanders in 2023: $6.1 billion. The franchise is currently valued at $7.6 billion according to Forbes.

Snyder, who now lives in London, bought the property -- the land was once owned by George Washington's family and abuts the Potomac River -- in Alexandria, Va., for $48 million in cash five years ago. The home was listed for $60 million two years ago, but that price was lowered with new listing agent Michael Sobhi of the Sobhi Group.

Snyder had also owned a home in Bethesda, Md., but after listing that home for $49 million in 2023, he eventually donated it to the American Cancer Society in 2024. The house sold at auction for $13.26 million in December.

Meanwhile, the 16,000-square-foot home in Alexandria sits on 16.5 acres that were part of the former Mount Vernon estate and were in Washington's family until 1859.

Among the features, according to Zillow.com: eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and six half baths; a game room, gym, library and home office as well as a steam and sauna room plus an indoor resistance pool. And a 15-seat home theater.

Features of Snyder's former house include eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and six half baths; a game room, gym, library and home office as well as a steam and sauna room plus an indoor resistance pool and a 15-seat home theater. Zillow

There's also a three-bedroom guest house and a carriage house with a studio apartment.

Sobhi said the property offers something that can't be matched in the D.C. area: a combination of historical significance close to the center of power in the country - and with direct access to the river.

"That's what makes this property unique. It's not something that can be recreated, and once it sells, there will never be another opportunity exactly like it," Sobhi said.

Before selling the Commanders in July 2023, Snyder had sought a new home for the team. He failed to achieve that goal, but Harris did not, and a new stadium is expected to open for the 2030 season at the site where RFK Stadium housed the franchise from 1961 to 1996.

Snyder bought Washington's franchise in 1999. His tenure did not go well, to put it mildly, with only six winning seasons -- as well as six postseason appearances -- in 24 years. Washington went 2-6 in the playoffs during his tenure. A franchise known for success from 1972 to 1992 became known for the opposite.

The organization was also investigated by Congress because of its workplace culture, stemming from numerous allegations of sexual harassment as well as its financial dealings. The franchise also changed the team name to Commanders in February 2022. Snyder and his wife, Tanya, a co-owner of the franchise, put the team up for sale in November 2022.