Giants, GM Joe Schoen agree to multiyear extension

Damien Woody and Dan Graziano discuss the Giants' matchup vs. the Cowboys on the first Sunday night game of the season. (1:51)

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are set to sign general manager Joe Schoen to a multiyear contract extension, pairing him with new coach John Harbaugh for years to come.

Schoen, 47, came to the Giants in 2022 along with coach Brian Daboll. His contract was set to expire after this upcoming season. Though Daboll was fired, the Giants entrusted Schoen with driving the coaching search that produced Harbaugh. The two then worked together through free agency and the draft.

"We were able to get on the same page right off the bat in terms of what we were looking for, in terms of team building, trying to find the right type of guys that fit our scheme and our system," Schoen said earlier this week while sitting alongside Harbaugh at a Giants town hall in Manhattan. "We were aligned from day one. So it's been great. It has been a really good offseason for us."

Schoen came to New York after five years as the assistant general manager under Brandon Beane in Buffalo.